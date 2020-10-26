Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 9

• Scott led a Rockdale defensive unit that forced four interceptions and seven sacks in a 44-13 victory over Academy. The junior linebacker and safety finished with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback pressures and an interception he returned for 35 yards.

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK

• A&M Consolidated tailback and kicker Sutton Lake had 174 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and 113 yards receiving for another score in the Tigers’ 56-0 shut out of Lamar Consolidated. Lake also went 7 for 7 in PAT kicks and only punted once for 38 yards.

HONORABLE MENTION:

• Creamer scored five of Iola’s seven touchdowns in its 51-13 victory over Milano. The senior wide receiver took his talents to the ground and rushed for 197 yards on just 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 72, 5, 6 and 1-yards.

• Kasowski took care of business in Bremond’s first game since Oct. 2, throwing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 228 yards and averaged 16.3 yards per carry in the Tigers’ 64-30 win over Wortham.