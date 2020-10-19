Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 8

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• A&M Consolidated senior quarterback Kyle Willis earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after throwing three touchdowns, while racking up 207 yards in the air and rushing for 124 yards on 19 carries in the Tigers’ 21-0 road victory over Willis. Willis also surpassed 1,000 passing yards with his performance on Friday.
Willis received 31.5% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station linebacker Harrison Robinson who had 25.8%. Willis had 675 of the 2,142 votes. Robinson had 554 votes. Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar (478 votes, 22.2%), Navasota running back Darius Randle (303 votes, 14.3%) and Normangee quarterback Mason Hardy (132 votes, 6.2%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Malcolm Gooden led Bryan to a 28-21 victory over Harker Heights after the team was off for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases. Gooden carried most of the load, rushing for 157 yards on 18 carries and going 7 of 8 for 146 passing yards and four touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Robinson led a strong defensive unit in College Station’s 24-14 win over New Caney Porter last week. Robinson had 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass break up, leading the Cougars to its first District 8-5A Division I win this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• College Station junior wide receiver Dalton Carnes led with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Cougars a lead just 13 seconds into the game. Then almost seven minutes later, Carnes caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jett Huff with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Normangee wide receiver Denton Young helped the Panthers to a 65-22 win over district foe Grapeland, putting in work on both sides of the ball. The senior had 127 receiving yards on seven receptions for two touchdowns and added another score on the ground to finish with 41 yards on six carries. Young also had 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass break up.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Ezar continued to lead the Rudder offense with his steady arm, compiling 372 yards through the air with four touchdowns. The junior quarterback also rushed for 64 yards and another score.
• Hardy had a strong night in Normangee’s seventh straight victory. The senior quarterback had 121 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns, adding 149 passing yards and two more scores against Grapeland.
• Randle carried Navasota to a 42-21 win over La Grange in District 13-4A Division II play after rushing for 263 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns in the Rattlers’ fourth-quarter comeback victory.
• Bryan’s Hunter Vivaldi was a steady target for Gooden on Friday night, accounting for two of the Vikings’ touchdowns and finishing with 104 receiving yards on five receptions.
• Leon’s Tyson Cornett had 106 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Cougars’ 30-8 victory over Alto. The senior wide receiver and defensive back also recorded 10 tackles, two pass break ups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown that sealed the win on Friday.
• Ezar connected with Keithron Lee three times in the end zone in the Rangers’ road victory against Lockhart. Lee’s three receiving touchdowns were complemented by 205 total receiving yards on 14 receptions. Lee also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries and another score.
• St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on Friday, leading in the Eagles’ to a 55-6 victory over Brazosport Christian district play.
• Centerville barely skated by Groveton in a 26-20 victory that was decided by a touchdown in the final second of the game. Senior receiver Dillon Denman had 158 receiving yards on just nine receptions for the Tigers, averaging 17.6 yards per catch and scoring two touchdowns in the tight victory.
• Vince Sheffield helped Consol shut out Willis on Friday with 13 total tackles — eight solo and five assists — and one sack.
• Jacob Robinson went 22 for 45 with 256 passing yards and had three touchdowns in Leon’s win on Friday.
