Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 8

• Randle carried Navasota to a 42-21 win over La Grange in District 13-4A Division II play after rushing for 263 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns in the Rattlers’ fourth-quarter comeback victory.

• Bryan’s Hunter Vivaldi was a steady target for Gooden on Friday night, accounting for two of the Vikings’ touchdowns and finishing with 104 receiving yards on five receptions.

• Leon’s Tyson Cornett had 106 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Cougars’ 30-8 victory over Alto. The senior wide receiver and defensive back also recorded 10 tackles, two pass break ups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown that sealed the win on Friday.

• Ezar connected with Keithron Lee three times in the end zone in the Rangers’ road victory against Lockhart. Lee’s three receiving touchdowns were complemented by 205 total receiving yards on 14 receptions. Lee also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries and another score.

• St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on Friday, leading in the Eagles’ to a 55-6 victory over Brazosport Christian district play.