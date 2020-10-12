Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 7

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• A&M Consolidated senior running back Sutton Lake earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after rushing for three touchdowns and racking up 184 yards in the Tigers’ 40-35 victory over San Angelo Central in their home opener on Friday.
Lake received 32.8% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee who had 22.5%. Lake had 344 of the 1,050 votes. Lee had 236 votes. Rockdale running back Cam’ron Valdez (108 votes, 10.3%) and quarterback Kobe Mitchell (61 votes, 5.8%), along with Normangee quarterback Mason Hardy (202 votes, 19.2%) and Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock (99 votes, 9.4%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Hardy accounted for five of Normangee’s seven touchdowns in its 47-16 win over Leon. The senior threw for 262 yards, going 10 of 16 with three touchdowns, while adding 29 yards rushing for two more scores.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Senior middle linebacker Jace Snook helped Madisonville shut out Shepherd 28-0 with 10 solo tackles, one assist and two tackles for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Dawson Schremp had three field goals in College Station’s 27-16 loss to Magnolia. Schremp accounted for more than half of the Cougars total points with field goals of 27, 47 and 39 yards on Friday. The junior kicker went 1-for-1 in PATs, 3-for-4 in field goals and compiled 99 yards on three punts.
TWO WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Jabari Dunn got it done on both sides of the ball as Hearne continued its undefeated season last week with a 56-7 win over Bruceville-Eddy. The junior wide receiver and defensive back finished with 134 receiving yards and a touchdown along with recovering two fumbles — one for a 40-yard TD return — and an interception on defense.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Valdez’s quick legs led Rockdale to a 55-26 victory over Caldwell in District 11-3A Division I play. He rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 6, 45, 43 and 57 yards, moving the Tigers to 4-3 on the season.
• Last week’s player of the week and Rudder’s newly-crowned Homecoming King, Lee had another standout performance in the Rangers’ 48-21 win over Nacogdoches. The senior ran for 70 yards on five carries and had 100 yards receiving with four total touchdowns.
• Rockdale’s other star power in its win Friday was Mitchell, who completed 17 of 22 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, while adding 29 yards on the ground for two more scores.
• College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker, who leads the team in total tackles with 29 in three games, had nine tackles and one quarterback pressure on Friday. The Cougars defense held Magnolia to one touchdown in the first half, giving College Station a 16-7 advantage at halftime.
• Hancock led Brazos Christian with a strong arm all night, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles fell to Central Texas Christian 28-24 after a late touchdown in the fourth.
• Joining Consol teammate Lake on this week’s list of top performers is quarterback Kyle Willis, who threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ tight 40-35 win over San Angelo Central.
• Iverson Braziel helped Cameron disrupt Academy’s offense, holding it off for a 37-19 victory in District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. The junior cornerback had three tackles, an interception and he batted away three passes.
• Cale Gould helped Iola to its second consecutive victory after beating Bartlett 49-18 in 13-2A play. Gould accounted for 140 receiving yards on just five receptions and brought in two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who move to 3-1 in district play.
