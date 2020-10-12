Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 7

• Rockdale’s other star power in its win Friday was Mitchell, who completed 17 of 22 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, while adding 29 yards on the ground for two more scores.

• College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker, who leads the team in total tackles with 29 in three games, had nine tackles and one quarterback pressure on Friday. The Cougars defense held Magnolia to one touchdown in the first half, giving College Station a 16-7 advantage at halftime.

• Hancock led Brazos Christian with a strong arm all night, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles fell to Central Texas Christian 28-24 after a late touchdown in the fourth.

• Joining Consol teammate Lake on this week’s list of top performers is quarterback Kyle Willis, who threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ tight 40-35 win over San Angelo Central.

• Iverson Braziel helped Cameron disrupt Academy’s offense, holding it off for a 37-19 victory in District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. The junior cornerback had three tackles, an interception and he batted away three passes.