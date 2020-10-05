Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 6

• Brazos Christian’s defense, led by Stryker Gay and Johnny Luevano, stopped a possible game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles’ grabbed a 32-30 win over Tomball.

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

•Burton senior Lucherk rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in a 36-0 victory over Snook, giving the Panthers their first victory of the season. Lucherk added a pair of two-point conversions.

•Milano sophomore Josh Millar rushed for 189 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in a 24-6 victory over Bartlett.

•Franklin junior Malcolm Murphy rushed for 141 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in a 63-21 victory over Riesel. He added three receptions for 67 yards with a score.

•Leon senior Logan Noey had nine receptions for 120 yards with a touchdown.

•Hearne’s Micah Smith had seven carries for 75 yards, three of them for touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Rosebud-Lott.