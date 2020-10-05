Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 6

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Rudder senior wide receiver Keithron Lee earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors with a six-touchdown effort in the Rangers’ 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss.
Lee had 12 receptions for 278 yards with four touchdowns and added 91 yards rushing on 12 carries with two scores to help the Rangers to their first 2-0 start since 2010.
Lee received 48.6% of the votes to beat Rockdale wide receiver Kesean Raven who had 35.2%. Lee had 841 of the almost 1,800 votes. Raven, who was leading after 24 hours, ended with 600 votes. Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson (7.3%), Burton running back Cooper Lucherk (6.3%) and Iola quarterback Brian Crosby (2.5%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Rudder junior EJ Ezar passed for 426 yards and added 167 yards rushing.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Rockdale senior Raven had three interceptions, returning the last for a touchdown in a 42-9 victory over Cameron as the Tigers held Cameron to 184 yards in the 66th “Battle of the Bell.”
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington scored a trio of touchdowns and had a team-high seven tackles in a 50-0 victory over Bulverde Rock Academy. Bairrington had 138 yards rushing on seven carries with two scores and added two receptions for 50 yards with a touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
• Brazos Christian sophomore Ryan Burtin had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 32-30 victory over Tomball Christian HomeSchool.
BETTER TOGETHER
• Iola sophomore Crosby threw five touchdowns in a 42-36 victory over Somerville. He completed 10 of 15 passes with senior Case Creamer having four catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
UPSET OF THE WEEK
• Leon’s Robinson threw for 289 yards with four touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over rival Centerville in a District 11-2A Division I showdown. Robinson completed 23 of 36 passes for the Cougars, who were 27-point underdogs in the Harris Ratings.
PLAY OF THE WEEK
• Brazos Christian’s defense, led by Stryker Gay and Johnny Luevano, stopped a possible game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles’ grabbed a 32-30 win over Tomball.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
•Burton senior Lucherk rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in a 36-0 victory over Snook, giving the Panthers their first victory of the season. Lucherk added a pair of two-point conversions.
•Milano sophomore Josh Millar rushed for 189 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in a 24-6 victory over Bartlett.
•Franklin junior Malcolm Murphy rushed for 141 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in a 63-21 victory over Riesel. He added three receptions for 67 yards with a score.
•Leon senior Logan Noey had nine receptions for 120 yards with a touchdown.
•Hearne’s Micah Smith had seven carries for 75 yards, three of them for touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Rosebud-Lott.
•Normangee senior Denton Young had four receptions for 116 yards with three of them touchdowns in a 54-20 victory over Groveton. He added 54 yards rushing on two carries.
Defense
•St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell had two interceptions and a tackle.
•Leon senior Tyson Cornett had 17 tackles, nine of them solos. He had three pass breakups and an interception.
•Brazos Christian’s Gay had 16 tackles, 10 of them solos, including three for losses.
•A&M Consolidated senior defensive tackle Eric Goodman had 15 tackles, 10 of them solos in a 48-12 victory over Leander Rouse. He had five quarterback pressures, forced a fumble and blocked two kicks.
•College Station’s Connor Lingren had nine tackles, three of them for losses in a 54-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush.
•Franklin junior Haze Tomascik had 11 tackles and forced a fumble.
Special teams
•Milano senior Marcos Ruelas hit a 33-yard field goal for his team’s first points.
