Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll -- Week 5

Brazos Christian junior transfer Johnny Luevano did double duty in a 51-15 victory over Austin St. Dominic. He helped clear blocks for 402 yards of offense and on defense had seven tackles, including five for loss.

BETTER TOGETHER

“Better together” has been a theme for many during COVID-19 and it’s also true in football. This week’s “Better together” players were Normangee senior quarterback Mason Hardy and junior wide receiver Izaha Jones who teamed up to lead the Panthers to an impressive 42-24 road victory over New Waverly. Hardy and Jones connected on a trio of touchdown passes as the District 11-2A Division I Panthers improved to 4-0. Class 3A Division II New Waverly had outscored its first two opponents 77-12.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

St. Joseph junior Reid Millhollon caught a 16-yard pass with 31 seconds left to give the Eagles the victory. It was the game’s seventh lead change.

PLAY OF THE WEEK NO. 2