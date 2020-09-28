Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll -- Week 5

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell threw for six touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a 48-44 victory over rival Allen Academy. Brightwell completed 19 of 26 passes for 277 yards. He also rushed for 91 yards on eight carries. Brightwell is part of a senior class that helped St. Joseph transition from 11-man football to 6-man football. The Eagles, a 31-point underdog by sixmanfootball.com, beat Allen for the first time in 6-man.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Rudder junior EJ Ezar accounted for 478 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Rangers to a 49-7 victory at Bastrop. Ezar completed 23 of 35 passes for 400 yards with touchdown strikes of 24, 31, 35 and 75 yards. He added 78 yards rushing on seven carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Franklin junior Haze Tomascik had 11 tackles and keyed a Lion defense that forced seven turnovers in a 49-14 victory over Lexington in a key District 13-3A Division II opener. Tomascik forced two fumbles and recovered two as the Lions upset the third-ranked Eagles.
LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
Brazos Christian junior transfer Johnny Luevano did double duty in a 51-15 victory over Austin St. Dominic. He helped clear blocks for 402 yards of offense and on defense had seven tackles, including five for loss.
BETTER TOGETHER
“Better together” has been a theme for many during COVID-19 and it’s also true in football. This week’s “Better together” players were Normangee senior quarterback Mason Hardy and junior wide receiver Izaha Jones who teamed up to lead the Panthers to an impressive 42-24 road victory over New Waverly. Hardy and Jones connected on a trio of touchdown passes as the District 11-2A Division I Panthers improved to 4-0. Class 3A Division II New Waverly had outscored its first two opponents 77-12.
PLAY OF THE WEEK
St. Joseph junior Reid Millhollon caught a 16-yard pass with 31 seconds left to give the Eagles the victory. It was the game’s seventh lead change.
PLAY OF THE WEEK NO. 2
Centerville senior Dillon Denman caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Brant Roberts with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left to give it a 36-32 victory over Bremond, which was ranked seventh in Class 2A Division I by Texas Football. Host Bremond had taken a 32-30 lead with 9:06 left in the battle of Brazos Valley Tigers. Centerville is 4-1.
A WARM WELCOME
•College Station sophomore Marquise Collins rushed for 12 carries 179 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Hutto in his first varsity game.
•Bryan sophomore Malcom Gooden completed 6 of 10 passes for 77 yards in a 31-20 victory over Waller. He added 60 yards rushing on 14 carries in his first varsity game. He was complemented by junior Tason Devault who had 17 carries for 109 yards with a touchdown in his first varsity game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
•College Station senior Roderick Brown had 123 rushing with three touchdowns and added 87 yards receiving with a touchdown.
•Brazos Christian junior Levi Hancock in his first start at quarterback passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-15 victory over Austin St. Dominic.
•A&M Consolidated senior Sutton Lake rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns in a 63-13 victory over Waco University. His only reception went for a 38-yard touchdown.
•Rudder’s Keithron Lee had five receptions for 155 yards with three touchdowns to complement Ezar.
•Snook junior Garrett Lero accounted for 343 yards in a 42-14 victory over Snook. Lero completed 9 of 18 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and he rushed for 160 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.
•Franklin senior Seth Spiller rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
•A&M Consolidated senior Kyle Willis passed for 419 yards and three touchdowns.
•Anderson-Shiro senior quarterback Kyle Werner scored both his team’s touchdowns in a 13-12 victory over Warren.
Defense
•College Station senior lineman Isaac Almaraz had 11 tackles and a quarterback pressure.
•Bryan junior linebacker Nic Caraway had 11 tackles, five of them solos.
•Franklin senior Nick Hrncir had an interception and recovered a fumble. He also had six tackles and broke up two passes.
•Cameron junior middle linebacker Fabian Salomon had 23 tackles and recovered two fumbles in a 54-27 victory over Caldwell. He had 14 solo tackles and caused a fumble.
•Franklin junior Seth Shamblin had nine tackles and caused a fumble.
Two-way performers
•Brazos Christian senior transfer Isaac White had four receptions for 135 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He added 13 tackles, breaking up a pass.
•Snook senior David Davila had a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown. He added seven tackles, including a sack. He scored touchdowns on his only two runs, totaling 50 yards. And he added two receptions for 47 yards with another score.
Special teams
•Cameron junior Phaibian Bynaum returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown in a 54-27 victory over Caldwell.
•College Station junior Dalton Carnes scored on a 46-yard punt return.
