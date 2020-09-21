Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll -- Week 4

Other top performances from Week 4

• Junior JaRay Bledsoe made an impact on both sides of the ball in Bremond’s 24-13 win over Dawson. Bledsoe racked up 12 tackles, including four for losses, and rushed for 61 yards on 14 carries.

• Senior receiver Case Creamer helped Iola to a district-opening 18-7 win over Burton. He rushed for 75 yards and gained 105 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

• Iola sophomore quarterback Brian Crosby had no trouble finding Creamer and finished with 283 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing.

• Snook senior safety David Davila got the Bluejays going early with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to open the scoring in a 22-7 win over Milano.

• BVCHEA junior quarterback Owen Davis led the Mustangs to a 43-22 victory over Houston Texas Christian, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and throwing for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

• Centerville’s Paxton Hancock paced a strong rushing effort in the Tigers’ 36-10 victory over Palestine Westwood, carrying 16 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore also made an impact on defense, recording 10 tackles and a pass breakup.