Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll -- Week 4

Player of the Week
Bryson Washington
Franklin, QB/DB, soph.
Washington helped the Lions bounce back for their first win of the season with 12 carries for 286 yards and three touchdown runs of 38, 62 and 73 yards in Franklin’s 42-27 victory over Troy. He also had 14 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.
Washington won The Eagle’s weekly online poll with 30.9% of the vote.
Offensive Player of the Week
Mason Hardy
Normangee, QB, sr.
Hardy continued a strong start to the season, throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-10 passing and rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 50-14 win over Lovelady. He also had an interception on defense.
Defensive Player of the Week
Tyson Cornett
Leon, WR/DB, sr.
Cornett had 12 tackles and two interceptions while pulling double duty in Leon’s 40-22 win over Hamilton. On offense, the senior caught 12 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and had four carries for 36 yards and another score.
Other top performances from Week 4
• Junior JaRay Bledsoe made an impact on both sides of the ball in Bremond’s 24-13 win over Dawson. Bledsoe racked up 12 tackles, including four for losses, and rushed for 61 yards on 14 carries.
• Senior receiver Case Creamer helped Iola to a district-opening 18-7 win over Burton. He rushed for 75 yards and gained 105 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
• Iola sophomore quarterback Brian Crosby had no trouble finding Creamer and finished with 283 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing.
• Snook senior safety David Davila got the Bluejays going early with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to open the scoring in a 22-7 win over Milano.
• BVCHEA junior quarterback Owen Davis led the Mustangs to a 43-22 victory over Houston Texas Christian, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and throwing for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
• Centerville’s Paxton Hancock paced a strong rushing effort in the Tigers’ 36-10 victory over Palestine Westwood, carrying 16 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore also made an impact on defense, recording 10 tackles and a pass breakup.
• Bremond senior quarterback Seth Kasowski ran wild against Dawson, rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
• Snook junior quarterback Garrett Lero completed 9 of 19 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and added 14 carries for 94 yards against Milano.
• Sophomore running back Josh Millar was a bright spot for Milano against Snook with 25 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.
• Franklin’s Seth Spiller teamed with Washington to power the Lions over Troy, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He added seven tackles and a sack on defense.
