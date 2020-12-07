Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 15

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Franklin senior running back Seth Spiller earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Lions’ 56-33 win over Buffalo in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Friday. Spiller led the Lions with 167 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 44, 13 and 41-yards.
Spiller received 72.2% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar who had 13.4%. Spiller had 1,291 of the 1,788 votes. Ezar had 240 votes. College Station running back Roderick Brown (124 votes, 6.9%), Allen Academy linebacker and running back Brent Tucker (99 votes, 5.6%) and College Station quarterback Jett Huff (34 votes, 1.9%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Brown averaged 13.1 yards per carry and finished with 197 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in the Cougars dominating 70-28 win over Magnolia West.
He also had 58 yards on two receptions for another score. Friday’s performance helped Brown get to 3,518 career yards, which broke College Station’s school record for all-purpose yards.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Allen Academy beat Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 64-16 in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals with the help of Tucker, who accounted for six touchdowns and three interceptions on defense.
The senior middle linebacker and running back threw one touchdown for seven yards, and added 133 yards on six carries for three more scores.
That was only the beginning for Tucker, who had six tackles on defense and two touchdowns off of interceptions.
HONORABLE MENTION:
• Trace Brightwell led a strong offensive effort on Friday, but St. Joseph fell 64-37 to Summit Christian Academy in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals. Brightwell completed 13 of 20 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns and had 42 yards on seven carries. The senior also had 13 tackles on defense.
• Jaxson Slanker led the Cougars defense with 15 tackles and a sack against Magnolia West on Friday in their regular-season finale.
• Huff went 20-of-23 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, breaking College Station’s school record for touchdown passes in a season with 28.
• Ezar led Rudder to a 28-21 win over Lamar Consolidated in its season finale with 114 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while completing 9 of 17 passes for 137 yards and another score.
