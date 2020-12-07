Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 15

• Allen Academy beat Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 64-16 in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals with the help of Tucker, who accounted for six touchdowns and three interceptions on defense.

The senior middle linebacker and running back threw one touchdown for seven yards, and added 133 yards on six carries for three more scores.

That was only the beginning for Tucker, who had six tackles on defense and two touchdowns off of interceptions.

HONORABLE MENTION:

• Trace Brightwell led a strong offensive effort on Friday, but St. Joseph fell 64-37 to Summit Christian Academy in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals. Brightwell completed 13 of 20 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns and had 42 yards on seven carries. The senior also had 13 tackles on defense.

• Jaxson Slanker led the Cougars defense with 15 tackles and a sack against Magnolia West on Friday in their regular-season finale.

• Huff went 20-of-23 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, breaking College Station’s school record for touchdown passes in a season with 28.