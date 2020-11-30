Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 14

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Vikings’ 24-22 win over Ellison on Friday. The sophomore rushed for 158 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, and added 78 yards through the air for another score to help Bryan clinch a playoff berth for the first time in four years. Gooden also contributed on special teams with two kickoff returns for 37 yards.

Gooden received 38.9% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder’s Devion Howard who had 38.5%. Gooden had 416 of the 1,005 votes. Howard had 389 votes. College Station wide receiver Dalton Carnes (13%, 114 votes), A&M Consolidated running back and kicker Sutton Lake (6.6%, 58 votes) and College Station quarterback Jett Huff (3.1%, 28 votes) were the other nominees.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• Carnes now holds two school records in receiving yards and touchdowns in a game after racking up 211 yards on just seven receptions and four touchdowns in College Station’s 61-21 win over Waller on Friday.