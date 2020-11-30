Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 14

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Vikings’ 24-22 win over Ellison on Friday. The sophomore rushed for 158 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, and added 78 yards through the air for another score to help Bryan clinch a playoff berth for the first time in four years. Gooden also contributed on special teams with two kickoff returns for 37 yards.
Gooden received 38.9% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder’s Devion Howard who had 38.5%. Gooden had 416 of the 1,005 votes. Howard had 389 votes. College Station wide receiver Dalton Carnes (13%, 114 votes), A&M Consolidated running back and kicker Sutton Lake (6.6%, 58 votes) and College Station quarterback Jett Huff (3.1%, 28 votes) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Carnes now holds two school records in receiving yards and touchdowns in a game after racking up 211 yards on just seven receptions and four touchdowns in College Station’s 61-21 win over Waller on Friday.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Howard played his best game of the season against Consol, leading the Rangers’ defense on Friday with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback pressures and a pass breakup.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Lake’s 22-yard field goal in overtime gave the Tigers a crucial District 10-5A 24-21 win over Rudder. The senior rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. He also had 53 receiving yards and another score and went 3 for 3 in PAT kicks.
HONORABLE MENTION:
• Huff helped the Cougars dominate the red zone this week by going 18-of-21 passing for 360 yards — a school record — and five touchdowns. Huff also had a rushing touchdown Friday.
• Calvert quarterback, running back and cornerback Kevondre Corona went 4-of-7 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ 48-34 loss to Richland Springs in the Class A 6-man quarterfinals. Corona also had 75 receiving yards for two scores and led the defense with 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback pressures.
• College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker led a stout Cougar defense with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss and pass breakup.
• Normangee receiver and free safety Izaha Jones had three touchdown runs of 43, 24 and 53-yards in the Panthers’ 22-19 loss to Beckville in the Class 2A regional playoffs. Jones finished with 205 yards on 15 carries.
• Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock threw for 189 yards and touchdown and added 105 yards on the ground for two more scores in the Eagles’ 35-20 loss to St. Paul in the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs.
