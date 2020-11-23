Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 13

The senior had a quick 6-yard rushing touchdown and added nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries for two scores on defense.

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• A&M Consolidated’s Sutton Lake rushed for 139 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 51-0 win over Fulshear on Friday. Lake also went 6-for-7 on PAT kicks and put up a 27-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

HONORABLE MENTION:

• Normangee quarterback Mason Hardy went 11-of-17 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 150 yards on the ground for another score in the Panthers’ 27-20 win over Price Carlisle in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs on Friday. Hardy also went 3-for-3 in PAT kicks.

• Keshon Wilson helped Navasota get back on track Friday when the Rattlers’ struggled in its passing attack after losing starting quarterback Ja’mar Jessie in the second quarter. Wilson racked up 111 yards on just three receptions with two touchdowns, one of which helped Navasota take the lead late in the fourth.