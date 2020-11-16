Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 12

• College Station quarterback Jett Huff’s performance in the Cougars’ 64-0 win over Cleveland broke two school records, including number of touchdown passes in a game and quarterback completion. The junior went 15-of-17 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns, completing 88.2% of his passes.

• Alongside Huff, senior running back Roderick Brown ran for 143 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns and added 45 yards on two receptions for two more scores on Friday.

• Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson complemented Cornett's three touchdowns by throwing five of his own. Robinson went 22-of-42 passing for 278 yards on Friday in the Cougars' win.

• Bobby Washington ran for 98 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, helping lead Franklin to a 58-19 win over Van Vleck in the Class 3A Division II bi-district playoffs.

• College Station defensive lineman Connor Lingren led the Cougars’ defense with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.