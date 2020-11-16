Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 12

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Normangee wide receiver and free safety Izaha Jones earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his five-touchdown performance in the Panthers’ 43-20 win over Thrall in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs on Friday. Jones racked up 135 yards on six receptions with two touchdowns and 122 yards on three carries for two more scores.
The junior added another touchdown on a fumble recovery and had seven tackles on defense.
Jones received 52.3% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Leon receiver, running back and free safety Tyson Cornett who had 20.7%. Jones had 603 of the 1,154 votes. Cornett had 239 votes. College Station quarterback Jett Huff (237 votes, 20.5%), St. Joseph quarterback Trace Brightwell (56 votes, 4.9%) and Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock (19 votes, 1.6%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Hancock went 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns and added 155 yards on the ground for four more scores. The junior also had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense in the Eagles’ 54-6 win over Houston Northland Christian on Friday.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Cornett led the defense with 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, pass break up and an interception in its 40-34 win over Thorndale in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs. He also racked up 142 yards on just 10 receptions and three touchdowns on offense.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Brightwell threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns, returned an interception for another score and added seven tackles on defense in St. Joseph’s 47-0 victory over Baytown Christian.
HONORABLE MENTION:
• Micah Smith went 6-of-11 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and added 109 yards on the ground for two more scores in Hearne’s 59-14 win over Grapeland in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs. Smith also had four tackles and one forced fumble on Friday.
• Brazos Christian offensive linebacker and halfback Harris Powers led the Eagles’ defense with 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and two pass break ups. Offensively, Powers finished with 100 rushing yards on just six carries.
• College Station quarterback Jett Huff’s performance in the Cougars’ 64-0 win over Cleveland broke two school records, including number of touchdown passes in a game and quarterback completion. The junior went 15-of-17 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns, completing 88.2% of his passes.
• Alongside Huff, senior running back Roderick Brown ran for 143 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns and added 45 yards on two receptions for two more scores on Friday.
• Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson complemented Cornett's three touchdowns by throwing five of his own. Robinson went 22-of-42 passing for 278 yards on Friday in the Cougars' win.
• Bobby Washington ran for 98 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, helping lead Franklin to a 58-19 win over Van Vleck in the Class 3A Division II bi-district playoffs.
• College Station defensive lineman Connor Lingren led the Cougars’ defense with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.
• Snook quarterback Garrett Lero had success through the air and on the ground in the Blujays’ 48-6 win over Miles in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs on Saturday. Lero went 4-of-11 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown and had 148 yards on six carries for two more scores. The senior also had five tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!