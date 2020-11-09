Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 11

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• Hancock went 15-of-27 passing with 325 yards and four touchdowns, but the junior didn’t stop there. He had two more scores on the ground, finishing with 51 yards on 11 carries and helped the defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

HONORABLE MENTION:

• A&M Consolidated’s Keshon Thomas had a breakout game in the Tigers’ dominating win over Lake Creek on Friday. The freshman tailback rushed for 203 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns and averaged 14.5 yards per carry. His longest run of the night was for 86 yards.

• Anderson-Shiro upset New Waverly with a 26-18 win on Friday. Senior wide receiver and free safety Ca’Darrius Williams led the way with 107 yards on four receptions and three touchdowns, and he had four tackles and an interception.

• Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer went 13-of-21 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 47-12 win over Clifton.