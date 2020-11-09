Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 11

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Navasota quarterback Ja’mar Jessie earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for the second straight week after his performance in the Rattlers’ 37-35 win over Giddings on Friday to clinch the District 13-4A Division II title. Jessie went 16-of-27 passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the regular-season finale.
Jessie received 48.9% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Brazos Christian defensive back and wide receiver Isaac White who had 18.5%. Jessie had 459 of the 937 votes. White had 173 votes. Rockdale quarterback Kobe Mitchell (166 votes, 17.8%), Brazos Christian quarterback and defensive end Levi Hancock (85 votes, 9.0%) and A&M Consolidated defensive lineman Eric Goodman (54 votes, 5.8%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Mitchell led the offense after going 7-of-18 passing for 213 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards on 18 carries for another score.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• White lit up the stat sheet on Friday, racking up 25 tackles — 17 solo and eight assists — in the Eagles’ 45-42 win over Waco Bishop Reicher. The senior also had two tackles for loss and averaged 31.7 yards on kickoff returns.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Hancock went 15-of-27 passing with 325 yards and four touchdowns, but the junior didn’t stop there. He had two more scores on the ground, finishing with 51 yards on 11 carries and helped the defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
HONORABLE MENTION:
• A&M Consolidated’s Keshon Thomas had a breakout game in the Tigers’ dominating win over Lake Creek on Friday. The freshman tailback rushed for 203 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns and averaged 14.5 yards per carry. His longest run of the night was for 86 yards.
• Anderson-Shiro upset New Waverly with a 26-18 win on Friday. Senior wide receiver and free safety Ca’Darrius Williams led the way with 107 yards on four receptions and three touchdowns, and he had four tackles and an interception.
• Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer went 13-of-21 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 47-12 win over Clifton.
• College Station beat Lufkin for the first time on Friday with the help of sophomore running back Marquise Collins, who ran for 82 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns. He also had three kickoff returns for 71 yards.
• Senior linebacker Vincent Sheffield led Consol’s defense with 20 total tackles — 10 solo and 10 assists — and one forced fumble.
• Caldwell’s Nicholas Johnson had three rushing touchdowns and finished with 150 yards on 24 carries on Friday.
• Caleb Skow had 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack in College Station’s 45-21 victory over Lufkin.
• Goodman led the Consol defense, which shutout Lake Creek in the first half on Friday, with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
College Station v Lufkin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!