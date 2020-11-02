Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 10

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Navasota quarterback Ja’mar Jessie earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Rattlers’ 47-36 win over Gonzales. Jessie threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 98 yards and another score.
Jessie received 32.2% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Hearne quarterback Micah Smith who had 24.4% of the votes. Jessie had 540 of the 1,661 votes. Smith had 406 votes. Normangee quarterback and safety Mason Hardy (362 votes, 22.0%), Leon linebacker Nick Leggett (214 votes, 13.0%) and Bryan quarterback, kicker and punter Nico Bulhof (139 votes, 8.4%) were the other nominees.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Ethan Lucas led Allen Academy to a dominant 73-34 win over Alpha Omega Academy on Friday. The freshman quarterback went 20-of-28 passing for 332 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Leggett led Leon’s defense with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles in the Cougars 30-8 win over Grapeland to finish second in District 11-2A Division I behind Normangee.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Hardy put up strong numbers on both sides of the ball in Normangee’s 56-26 win over Centerville, which helped the Panthers clinch the 11-2A title. The senior went 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and added 83 yards on the ground for two more scores. Hardy also finished with 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
• Bulhof did it all for the Bryan Vikings and had the game-winning 5-yard touchdown run to lift Bryan to a 34-33 victory over Belton. Bulhof finished with 93 passing yards and 44 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also went 4 for 4 in PAT kicks and averaged 42 yards per punt.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Smith went 11-of-23 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and added 128 yards on the ground with another score in Hearne’s 42-18 victory over Thorndale to take the top playoff seed in District 12-2A Division I.
• Leon wide receiver and running back Tyson Cornett ran for 261 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns in the Cougars’ win on Friday. He also led the defense in tackles with 12.
• Helping Hardy on offense, Normangee wide receiver Izaha Jones ran for 134 yards with three scores and caught a 10-yard pass from Hardy for another score on Friday. Jones then added eight tackles and one interception on defense.
• Rockdale running back Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 221 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in the Tigers 46-38 win over Troy in District 11-3A Division I play.
• Seth Spiller led Franklin’s rushing attack in its 47-0 over Chilton and finished with 124 yards on just seven carries and three touchdowns.
• Snook claimed its first district title with a 50-13 win over Granger and the help of quarterback Garrett Lero. Lero went 8-of-18 passing with 200 yards and two touchdowns, and added 153 yards on the ground with three more scores on just 14 carries.
• Paxton Hancock led Centerville’s defense with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss against Normangee on Friday.
• Centerville quarterback Brant Roberts led the offense after going 14-of-22 for 185 yards, two interceptions and three touchdowns.
• Despite Rudder’s 61-25 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek, junior quarterback EJ Ezar threw for 224 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown, while adding 49 yards on the ground for two more scores.
