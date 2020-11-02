Brazos Valley football honor roll -- Week 10

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• Hardy put up strong numbers on both sides of the ball in Normangee’s 56-26 win over Centerville, which helped the Panthers clinch the 11-2A title. The senior went 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and added 83 yards on the ground for two more scores. Hardy also finished with 10 tackles and an interception on defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

• Bulhof did it all for the Bryan Vikings and had the game-winning 5-yard touchdown run to lift Bryan to a 34-33 victory over Belton. Bulhof finished with 93 passing yards and 44 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also went 4 for 4 in PAT kicks and averaged 42 yards per punt.

HONORABLE MENTION

• Smith went 11-of-23 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and added 128 yards on the ground with another score in Hearne’s 42-18 victory over Thorndale to take the top playoff seed in District 12-2A Division I.