Brazos Valley football capsules for Sept. 4-5

NOTES — All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding crowd sizes.
Navasota Rattlers (13-4A-II) at Sealy Tigers (12-4A-II)
Last week: Navasota 35, Wharton 13; Sealy vs. Brazosport, canceled
Last year: Navasota 7-5, 6-0 in 12-4A-I; Sealy 6-3, 3-3 in 13-4A-I
Harris Ratings: Sealy by 7
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game. ... Stadium capacity is 1,100 (750 home, 350 visitors).
Liberty Panthers (11-4A-II) at Madisonville Mustangs (10-4A-II)
Last week: Liberty vs. Huffman-Hargrave, canceled; Madisonville 49, Diboll 20
Last year: Liberty 3-6, 0-4 in 10-4A-II; Madisonville 2-8, 0-6 in 8-4A-II
Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 25
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Taylor Ducks (13-4A-I) at Rockdale Tigers (11-3A-I)
Last week: Waco Robinson 26, Taylor 21; Rockdale 40, La Grange 14
Last year: Rockdale 8-3, 4-2 in 10-3A-I; Taylor 0-10, 0-5 in 14-4A-I
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 22
Et cetera: Rockdale is ranked sixth by Texas Football in Class 3A-I. ... Rockdale lost quarterback Jace Robinson, a three-year starter, to a broken leg in the La Grange victory, the Rockdale Reporter reported. Junior Kobe Mitchell is expected to make his first start against Taylor. ... Taylor has lost 12 straight games. ... Taylor leads the Highway 79 rivalry, which started in 1912, 47-35-3, but Rockdale has won four of the last five games, including a 21-14 victory in 2017.
Bellville Brahmas (12-4A-II) at Cameron Yoemen (11-3A-I)
Last week: Cameron 21, Mexia 16; Bellville 34, Giddings 31
Last year: Bellville 9-4, 4-1 in 12-4A-II; Cameron 11-2, 5-1 in 10-3A DI
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 1
Et cetera: No tickets will be sold at the game. ... Cameron is ranked ninth by Texas Football in Class 3A-I.
Caldwell Hornets (11-3A-I) at Hempstead Bobcats (13-3A-I)
Last week: Columbus 35, Hempstead 0; Caldwell 28, Snook 26
Last year: Hempstead 5-5, 1-4 in 13-3A-I; Caldwell 3-7, 1-4 in 12-4A-II
Harris Ratings: Caldwell by 1
Lexington Eagles (13-3A-II) at Thrall Tigers (12-2A-I)
Last week: Tomball Christian 26, Thrall 8; Lexington 25, West 14
Last year: Lexington 5-8, 3-1 in 8-3A-II; Thrall 6-5, 3-3 in 13-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 38
Et cetera: Lexington is ranked eighth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II.
Franklin Lions (13-3A-II) at Hearne Eagles (12-2A-I)
Last week: Lorena 21, Franklin 20; Hearne 27, Trinity 14
Last year: Franklin 7-4, 4-2 in 11-3A-I; Hearne 7-5, 4-2 in 13-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 17
Et cetera: No tickets will be sold at the game. ... Franklin is ranked ninth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. ... Franklin won last year’s game 49-6.
Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A-II) at Somerville Yeguas (13-2A-II), 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Anderson-Shiro 21, Brazos 15; Somerville had games canceled against Hull-Daisetta and Cushing
Last year: Anderson-Shiro 8-3, 3-2 in 12-3A-II; Somerville 2-8, 0-4 in 14-2A-II
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 31
Et cetera: Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the stadium, which has a capacity of 350. ... Somerville took an early 7-0 lead over Cushing before the game was called.
Centerville Tigers (11-2A-I) at Corrigan Camden Bulldogs (12-3A-II)
Last week: Corrigan-Camden vs. Crockett, canceled; New Waverly 34, Centerville 12
Last year: Centerville 6-4, 5-0 in 9-2A-I; Corrigan-Camden 6-5, 3-2 in 12-3A-II
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 6
Et cetera: Corrigan-Camden won last year’s meeting 27-12
Leon Cougars (11-2A-I) at Dawson Bulldogs (8-2A-I)
Last week: Thorndale 24, Dawson 14; Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34
Last year: Leon 3-8, 3-2 in 9-2A-I; Dawson 10-3, 4-1 in 11-2A-II
Harris Ratings: Dawson by 17
Normangee Panthers (11-2A-I) at Garrison Bulldogs (10-2A-I), 6 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Normangee 29, Bremond 14; Waskom 47, Garrison 6
Last year: Normangee 6-6, 4-1 in 9-2A-I; Garrison 5-6, 3-3 in 11-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 17
Bremond Tigers (10-2A-II) at Axtell Longhorns (8-2A-I)
Last week: Normangee 29, Bremond 14; Granger 32, Axtell 0
Last year: Axtell 1-9, 0-6 in 8-2A-I; Bremond 12-2, 4-0 in 13-2A
Harris Ratings: no line; Bremond is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: Bremond was ranked seventh in the preseason by Texas Football in Class 2A-II but dropped out of the Top 10 after losing to Normangee.
Thorndale Bulldogs (12-2A-I) at Snook Bluejays (13-2A-II)
Last week: Thorndale 24, Dawson 14; Caldwell 28, Snook 26
Last year: Snook 4-7, 2-2 in 14-2A-II; Thorndale 9-3, 5-1 in 13-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Thorndale by 20
Et cetera: Thorndale is ranked 10th by Texas Football in Class 2A-I. ... Snook will christen its new stadium.
Marlin Bulldogs (8-2A-I) at Milano Eagles (13-2A-II)
Last week: Riesel 38, Marlin 13; Milano 32, Valley Mils 13
Last year: Milano 1-9, 1-5 in 13-2A-I; Marlin 2-8, 2-4 in 13-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Milano by 27
Burton Panthers (13-2A-II) at Runge Yellowjackets (16-2A-II)
Last week: Flatonia 27, Runge 6; Holland 27, Burton 12
Last year: Burton 6-5, 3-1 in 14-2A-II; Runge 2-9, 2-3 in 15-2A-II
Harris Ratings: no line; Burton is a prohibitive favorite
Waco Parkview Pacers (TCAF Division II District 1 at Calvert Trojans (13-A-II)
Last week: Azle Christian 66, Parkview 30; Gail Borden 62, Calvert 42
Last year: Calvert 8-4, 3-0 in 14-2A-II; Parkview 5-6, 0-3 in TCAF District 1
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Calvert is ranked second by Texas Football in Class A-II.
Victoria Cobras (TAIAO Division II) at BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO Division I)
Last week: Fort Bend Chargers 68, Victoria 0; Bastrop Tribe Warriors 46, BVCHEA 0
Last year: Victoria Cobras 9-2, 3-2 in league; BVCHEA 4-9, 1-4 in league
sixmanfootball.com line: Cobras by 24
Et cetera: BVCHEA won 45-6 in their regular-season meeting last year, then the Cobras grabbed a 46-24 victory in the Division II state title game.
