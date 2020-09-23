Brazos Valley football capsules for Sept. 24-26

BRAZOS VALLEY CAPSULES
NOTES — All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.
Waller Bulldogs (8-5A-I) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: 0-9, 0-7 in 8-5A-I; Bryan 2-8, 1-7 in 14-6A
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Bryan by 3
Et cetera: Bryan defeated Waller the last four seasons including 14-3 last year.
Hutto Hippos (25-6A) at College Station Cougars (8-5A-I)
Last year: Hutto 9-2, 5-1 in 11-5A-I; College Station 8-4, 5-2 in 8-5A-I
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 4
Et cetera: This is one of the six best matchups featuring Class 5A teams in the state according to the Harris Ratings along with Alvin Manvel-Dickinson, Lufkin-Tyler Legacy, Abilene Cooper-Odessa Permian, Ennis-Red Oak and Corpus Christi Memorial-Miller. ... The two teams split bi-district games in 2014 (Hutto 56-52) and ’15 (College Station 38-6)
Magnolia West (8-5A-I) at Brenham Cubs (13-5A-II), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Magnolia West 5-6, 4-3 in 8-5A-I; Brenham 10-3, 6-1 in 13-5A-II
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Et cetera: Magnolia West beat Brenham in last two season openers.
A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-II) at Waco University Trojans (5-5A-II), 7 p.m. Thursday
Last year: Consol 11-1, 7-0 in 10-5A-I; University 4-6, 2-6 in 5-5A-II
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: no line; Consol is a prohibitive favorite
Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II) at Bastrop Bears (13-5A-II), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: Rudder 5-5, 3-4 in 10-5A-II; Bastrop 6-4, 3-4 in 13-5A-II
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Bastrop by 8
Et cetera: Bastrop beat Rudder in the opener last year 28-27, avenging a 36-14 loss the previous season.
10-4A-I: Livingston Lions at Madisonville Mustangs
Thus far: Madisonville 2-2: Diboll 49-20; Liberty 10-23; Teague 24-7; Lorena 25-56. Livingston 2-2: Needville 35-26; Palestine 7-28; Orangefield 21-20; Diboll 35-20.
Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 13
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Et cetera: Madisonville’s Armando Lee Juarez has passed for 401 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 298 yards with six touchdowns. Livingston’s Damian Ruiz has thrown for 501 yards with five touchdowns.
11-3A-I: Rockdale Tigers at McGregor Bulldogs
Thus far: Rockdale 2-2: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42. McGregor 2-2: Lake Worth 43-47; Mart 33-43; Jarrell 56-35; Arlington Oakridge 41-23
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 28
Et cetera: Rockdale junior Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 537 yards with six touchdowns. Cam’Ron Valdez has 431 yards rushing on 47 carries (9.2) with seven touchdowns and KeSean Raven has 22 receptions for 248 yards. McGregor’s Veandre Mitchell has throw for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns with an interception. He’s rushed for 341 more with four scores. Chad Lorenz adds 466 yards on 68 carries with five touchdowns.
11-3A-I: Caldwell Hornets at Cameron Yoemen
Thus far: Caldwell 2-2: Snook 28-26; Hempstead 30-22; Lago Vista 0-20; Giddings 14-50. Cameron 2-1: Mexia 21-16; Bellville 41-54; Franklin 37-8; Lexington, canceled
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM) & KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 34
Et cetera: This is Cameron’s Homecoming. ... Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 607 yards passing with six touchdowns. Za’korien Spikes has 15 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. ... Caldwell’s Larry Davis has rushed for 220 yards with four touchdowns.
12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Warren Warriors
Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 2-1: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 1-2: Hearne 14-27; Groveton 20-21; Tarkington 26-13. Warren 3-0: Huntington, canceled; Evadale 41-6; West Hardin 41-0; Deweyville 36-18.
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 4
13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles at Franklin Lions
Thus far: Lexington 3-0: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34. Franklin 1-2: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 4
Et cetera: ... Lexington is ranked third and Franklin 10th by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. ... Lexington junior Jarred Kerr has 597 yards rushing on 51 carries (11.7) with eight touchdowns. Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 442 yards rushing and Bryson Washington adds 379. ... This is among five Class 3A games of the week by the Harris Ratings along with Tatum-Gladewater, Spearman-Childress, Idalou-New Deal and Academy-Lorena.
Normangee Panthers (11-2A-I) at New Waverly Bulldogs (12-3A-II)
Thus far: Normangee 3-0: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12. New Waverly 2-0: Centerville 34-12; Lovelady 33-0.
Harris Ratings: this is a pick ‘em game
Et cetera: Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 698 yards with eight touchdowns and he adds 267 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Izaha Jones has 15 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns.
12-2A-I: Holland Hornets at Hearne Eagles
Thus far: Hearne 2-0: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Hardin 14-13. Holland 3-1: Burton 27-12; Bosqueville 62-33; Johnson City 41-0; Crawford, 8-13.
Harris Ratings: Holland by 14
Centerville Tigers (11-2A-I) at Bremond Tigers (10-2A-II)
Thus far: Centerville 3-1: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0; Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10. Bremond 3-1: Normangee 14-29; Axtell 58-20; Milano 43-0; Dawson 24-13
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 11
Et cetera: Bremond is ranked seventh by Texas Football in Class 2A-II. ... Bremond senior Seth Kasowski has 324 yards passing with two touchdowns and 782 yards rushing on 87 carries (9.0) with nine touchdowns. Centerville sophomore Paxton Hancock has 490 yards rushing and Brant Roberts has 350 yards passing with five touchdowns. ... This is among five Class 2A games of the week by the Harris Ratings along with Windthorst-Wichita Falls City View, Wellington-Jacksboro, Rio Vista-Bosqueville and Panhandle-Stratford.
Burton Panthers (13-2A-II) at Ganado Indians (13-2A-I)
Thus far: Burton 0-4, 0-1: Holland 12-27; Runge 0-14 Brazos 12-18; Iola 7-18. Ganado 1-3: Vanderbilt Industrial 7-40; Tidehaven 21-28; Hallettsville 7-49; Weimar 44-8.
Radio: KHWI (101.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Ganado by 49
Et cetera: The game was moved to Ganado because of too much rain on Burton’s field. Ganado has artificial turf.
13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Snook Bluejays
Thus far: Iola 1-1, 1-0: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7. Snook 1-3, 1-0: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7.
Harris Ratings: Snook by 17
13-2A-II: Milano Eagles at Somerville Yeguas
Thus far: Milano 1-3, 0-1: Valley Mills 32-13; Marlin 0-21; Bremond 0-43; Snook 7-22. Somerville 0-3, 0-1: Hull-Daisetta & Cushing, canceled; Anderson-Shiro 7-34; Leon 29-30; Granger 20-17.
Harris Ratings: Somerville by 1
Et cetera: Somerville’s Johnny Legg has passed for 310 yards and Jeremiah Teague has rushed for 383 yards. Vernon Woodberry has 14 catches for 305 yards. Milano freshman Josh Millar has 551 yards rushing.
Calvert Trojans (13-A-II) at Rankin Red Devils (6-A-I), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: Calvert 2-1: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28. Rankin 3-1: Balmorhea 38-36; White Deer 73-34; Gail Borden 34-40; Leakey 98-97
sixmanfootball.com line: Rankin by 16
Et cetera: Calvert is ranked third by Texas Football in Class A-II behind Balmorhea and Richland Springs. Rankin is ranked fourth in Class A-I.
Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS III-4) at Austin St. Dominic Savio Eagles (TAPPS III-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: BC 8-4, 3-1 in TAPPS IV-4; Savio 8-2, 3-0 in TAPPS IV-1
St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS III-5) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS I-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year: St. Joseph 6-5, 2-3 in TAPPS II-3; Allen Academy 11-2, 4-1 in II-3
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
sixmanfootball.com line: Allen by 31
Et cetera: Allen is ranked sixth in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com and St. Joseph is ranked sixth in Division III. ... Allen beat St. Joseph the last two seasons 72-37 and 33-31.
