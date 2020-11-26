Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 27-28

Et cetera: The winner will play the Rogers-Buffalo winner. ... Franklin is ranked third in Class 3A-II by the Harris Ratings and Lexington is ninth. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,199 yards rushing (11.3 avg.) with 17 TDs and Bryson Washington has 1,072 yards with 14 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 736 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 720 yards with 14 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 18 receptions for 354 yards with 6 TDs and Hayden Helton has 14 for 390 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 128 tackles and forced 5 fumbles. Nick Hrnir has 79 tackles and Seth Shamblin 76. Murphy has 4 interceptions. ... Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 1,422 yards passing with 14 TDs, 10 interceptions and 514 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Jarred Kerr has 1,070 yards rushing with 14 TDs and 15 catches for 354 yards with 4 TDs. Jeremiah Jackson has 34 receptions for 535 yards with 6 TDs. Kerr also has 102 tackles. Jeremiah Dillon adds 96. ... This will be the third time the two have met in the playoffs. Lexington in 1978 rallied from a 21-6 defict in the fourth quarter for a 22-21 victory in the 3A semifinals at Viking Stadium. Then in 2011 the Eagles grabbed a 23-13 regional victory after also beating Franklin in district play.