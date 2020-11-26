Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 27-28

12-6A: Bryan Vikings at Killeen Ellison Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Leo Buckley Stadium
Thus far: Bryan 5-2, 4-2: Waller 31-20; College Park & Montgomery Lake Creek canceled; Harker Heights 28-21; Temple 7-44; Belton 34-22; Killeen Shoemaker 30-42; Killeen, 45-27; Copperas Cove, 2-0 (forfeit). Ellison 2-7, 1-5: Liberty Hill 25-44; Austin Vandegrift 7-44; Hurst Bell 40-22; Killeen Shoemaker 17-21; Killeen Harker Heights 34-35; Killeen 20-27; Temple 15-39; Cove, 2-0 (forfeit); Belton 33-56
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Bryan by 14
Et cetera: Bryan’s Malcom Gooden has 408 yards rushing with 4 TDs and he’s thrown for 825 yards with 7 TDs and 2 interceptions. Hunter Vivaldi has 31 receptions for 460 yards with 4 TDs. Ellison’s Faleifa Mauga has thrown for 1,649 yards with 13 TDs and 6 interceptions. Damashja Harris has 910 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Trejon Spiller has 46 receptions for 852 yards with 8 TDs. ... Bryan has clinched a playoff spot.
8-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Waller Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: College Station 7-1, 5-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14; New Caney 49-7; Lufkin 45-21; Cleveland 64-0; Caney Creek 72-0. Waller 3-5, 3-3: Bryan 20-31; Tomball 27-37; Cleveland 49-8; Caney Creek 56-6; Magnolia West 28-56; Magnolia 7-42; New Caney Porter 28-41; New Caney 43-22
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 21
Et cetera: College Station’ Roderick Brown has 808 yards rushing (7.2 avg.) with 13 TDs and 18 receptions for 391 yards with 6 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 1,941 yards and 24 TDs with 4 interceptions. Marquise Collins has 812 yards rushing with 13 TDs. Traylen Suel has 47 receptions for 435 yards with 5 TDs. Houston Thomas has 33 receptions for 424 yards with 3 TDs. Dalton Carnes has 25 receptions for 416 yards with 5 TDs. Jaxson Slanker has 86 tackles; Harrison Robinson 63 and Bubba Carter 57. Keshaun Cooper has 4 interceptions.
Next: Magnolia West at College Station; Waller at Lufkin
10-5A-II: A&M Consolidated Tigers vs. Rudder Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium
Thus far: Consol 7-2, 3-2: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0; Lamar Consolidated 56-0; Huntsville 7-27; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28; Montgomery 14-39; Lamar Fulshear 51-0. Rudder 5-3, 1-3: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56; Nacogdoches 48-21; Lockhart 47-37; Huntsville 17-36; Lake Creek 25-61; Montgomery 22-49; Fulshear 35-14
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM), WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 14
Et cetera: The Harris Ratings has this as one of the state’s top 5A games along with Azle-Northwest, Corpus Christi Memorial-Victoria West, Wichita Falls Rider-Lubbock Cooper and Mansfield Timberview-Arlington Seguin. ... Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 2,282 yards with 21 TDs and 11 interceptions. He adds 521 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Keithron Lee has 57 receptions for 998 yards with 14 TDs and 397 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Dj Wallace has 296 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Marcus Diles has 43 receptions for 736 yards with 4 TDs. Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,865 yards with 21 TDs and 8 interceptions. Sutton Lake has 862 yards rushing (7.6 avg.) with 7 TDs. Keshun Thomas has 306 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Jaylon Walter has 23 receptions for 446 yars, 3 TDs. Brodie Daniel has 17 receptions for 308 yards for 4 TDs. Eric Goodman has 101 tackles (13 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 75. Quan Williams has 5 interceptions.
Next: Rudder at Lamar Consolidated (Thursday); Consol is open
4A-II regional semifinals: Navasota Rattlers vs. Navarro Panthers, 7 p.m. Friday, Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Thus far: Navasota 8-3, 4-1 in 13-4A: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20; La Grange 42-21; Cuero 21-38; Gonzales 47-36; Giddings 37-35; Austin Achieve 72-7; Rockport-Fulton 39-34. Navarro 10-2, 5-0 in 14-4A: La Vernia 19-28; Needville 45-27; Cuero 21-42; Giddings 21-17; Manor New Tech 81-0; Austin Eastside Memorial 94-0; Austin Achieve 82-7; Wimberley 24-22; Houston Christian 58-14; San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy 2-0 (forfeit); Cuero 31-28; Raymondville 52-18
Harris Ratings: Navarro by 13
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: The winner will play the Wimberley-Sinton winner. ... Navarro’s Sam Muniga has 1,120 yards rushing (10.0 avg.) with 13 TDs along with 14 receptions for 320 yards with 3 TDs. Brody Whitson has 860 yards (8.6) with 12 TDs and Orlando Ortiz has 587 yards rushing (12.0) with 7 TDs. Nick Billings has 789 yards passing with 10 TDs and 4 interceptions. He’s averaging 22.5 yards per completion. Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 1,415 yards with 12 TDs and 4 interceptions, along with 592 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Darius Randle has 1,150 yards rushing with 13 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 37 receptions for 480 yards with 5 TDs. ... This is Navarro’s ninth straight season to win at least 10 games. The best showing was 14-1 in 2016 losing in the state semifinals. ... This is Navasota’s most victories in five seasons.
3A-II regional semifinals: Franklin Lions vs. Lexington Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday, Brenham’s Cub Stadium
Thus far: Franklin 9-2, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6; Buffalo 69-38; Clifton 47-0; Van Vleck 58-19; Natalia 40-29. Lexington 8-3, 3-3 in 13-3A: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7; Rogers 27-33; Florence 13-7; Buffalo 37-38; Clifton 47-12; East Bernard 7-0 2OTs; Taft 28-0
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 10
Et cetera: The winner will play the Rogers-Buffalo winner. ... Franklin is ranked third in Class 3A-II by the Harris Ratings and Lexington is ninth. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,199 yards rushing (11.3 avg.) with 17 TDs and Bryson Washington has 1,072 yards with 14 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 736 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 720 yards with 14 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 18 receptions for 354 yards with 6 TDs and Hayden Helton has 14 for 390 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 128 tackles and forced 5 fumbles. Nick Hrnir has 79 tackles and Seth Shamblin 76. Murphy has 4 interceptions. ... Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 1,422 yards passing with 14 TDs, 10 interceptions and 514 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Jarred Kerr has 1,070 yards rushing with 14 TDs and 15 catches for 354 yards with 4 TDs. Jeremiah Jackson has 34 receptions for 535 yards with 6 TDs. Kerr also has 102 tackles. Jeremiah Dillon adds 96. ... This will be the third time the two have met in the playoffs. Lexington in 1978 rallied from a 21-6 defict in the fourth quarter for a 22-21 victory in the 3A semifinals at Viking Stadium. Then in 2011 the Eagles grabbed a 23-13 regional victory after also beating Franklin in district play.
2A-I regional semifinals: Normangee Panthers vs. Beckville Bearcats, 7 p.m. Friday, Palestine Westwood
Thus far: Beckville 9-3, 5-1 in 9-2A: Joaquin 6-8; Harleton 20-23; Maud 75-14; West Sabine 48-28; Carlisle 34-14; Hawkins 6-32; Union Grove 31-8; Linden-Kildare 48-6; Big Sandy 59-0; Frankston 49-21; Shelbyville 47-34; Hearne 41-38
Normangee 11-0, 5-0 in 11-2A: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 54-20; Leon 47-16; Grapeland 64-22; Alto 35-22; Centerville 56-26; Thrall 43-20; Price Carlisle 27-21.
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM/102.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 6
Et cetera: The winner will play the Garrison-Timpson winner. ... Normangee is ranked 10th by Texas Football in Class 2A-I. ... Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 2,326 yards with 25 TDs and 4 interceptions. He adds 920 yards rushing with 12 TDs. Jeremy Johnson has 691 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Izaha Jones has 40 receptions for 988 yards and 13 TDs and 525 yards rushing with 12 TDs. Denton Young has 37 receptions for 654 yards and 6 TDs and Garrette Douga 28 receptions for 500 yards with 6 TDs. Young has 115 tackles and Tyler McAllister 88 tackles. Hardy has 5 interceptions. ... Beckville’s Ryan Harris has thrown for 618 yards with 5 TDs and 4 interceptions. He adds 1,904 yards rushing (10.8 avg.) with 29 TDs. Jkoby Williams has 1,215 yards rushing with 6 TDs and Milo Morrison adds 632 yards rushing with 6 TDs. ... Beckville’s best showing was the state semifinals in 2000. ... Normangee is 11-0 for the first time. The Panthers are 0-6 in third-round playoff games. The last loss was 55-18 to Mason in 2016. The last time Beckville won a third-round game was 2000, a 48-14 victory over Wortham in the quarterfinals.
2A-II regional semifinals: Snook Bluejays vs. Christoval Cougars, 4 p.m. Friday, FredericksburgThus far: Snook 7-4, 5-1 in 13-2A: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14; Burton 0-36; Somerville 30-7; Bartlett 50-6; Granger 50-13; Miles 48-6; Yorktown 52-23. Christoval 11-1, 5-0 in 14-2A: Wink 21-36; San Angelo Grape Creek 23-18; Sonora 22-14; Rosceo 64-6; Goldthewaite 49-19; Rocksprings 32-20; Menard 66-0; Eldorado 43-20; Junction 55-6; Miles 56-6; Burton, 2-0 (forfeit); Bruni 72-30.Harris Ratings: Christoval by 17.
Et cetera: The winner will play the D’Hanis-Falls City winner. ... Christoval is ranked seventh in Class 2A Division II by the Harris Ratings. ... Snook’s Garrett Lero has 1,365 yards passing and 14 TDs and 12 interceptions. He adds 832 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Cameron Conerway has 669 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Deshun Hamilton has 38 receptions for 667 yards with 9 TDs. Jermaine Kearney has 30 receptions for 607 yards with 6 TDs. Jaxson Brisco has 103 tackles and David Davilla adds 99. J. Supak has 89. Christoval’s Braydon Wilcox has thrown for 1,880 yards with 28 TDs and 3 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,596 yards (13.3 avg.) with 190 TDs. Beau Jolly has 46 receptions for 989 yards with 17 TDs. Jacob Boness has 123 tackles and Tristan Bratton 102. ... Christoval with last week’s victory became the winningest team in school history. The Cougars were 10-2 last year, the first double-digit victory since they started playing 11-man football in 1994. ... Both programs are coming off their first area victory in only their third try.
Class A-II quarterfinals: Calvert Trojans vs Richland Springs Coyotes, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Gatesville
Thus far: Calvert 9-2, 2-0 in 13-A: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7; Allen Academy 30-7; BVCHEA 72-8; Chester 51-6; Oakwood, win by forfeit; Dime Box 52-0; Cherokee 69-44. Richland Springs 10-0, 4-0 in 16-A: Austin Royals 55-8; Darrouzett 56-7; FW Covenant Classical 61-16; San Antonio FEAST HomeSchool 68-16; Rochelle 47-0; Cherokee 84-81; Mullen 46-0; Lohn 2-0 (forfeit); Oglesby 70-38
sixmanfootball.com line: Richland Springs by 3
Et cetera: The winner will play the Balmorhea-Motley County winner. ... Richland beat Calvert 34-29 last year in the second round en route to a the state title. Two years ago, Richland Springs won 60-47, also in area.
TAPPS Division IV regionals: Brazos Christian Eagles vs. Shiner St. Paul, 2 p.m. Saturday, Giddings
Thus far: Brazos Christian 4-4, 0-2: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30; Central Texas Christian 24-28; St. Paul 26-49; Tomball Rosehill Christian 21-31; Cypress Christian 12-21; Waco Reicher 45-42; Northland Christian 54-6. Shiner St. Paul 5-2: Tomball Rosehill Christian 21-17; Temple Central Christian 49-28; San Antonio Holy Cross 14-21; Brazos Christian 49-26; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-14; New Braunfels John Paul II 49-21.
Et cetera: The winner will play the Lutheran North-Rosehill Christian winner. ... Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,943 yards with 26 TDs and 3 interceptions. He’s rushed for 418 yards with 10 TDs. Isaac White has 25 receptions for 493 yards with 7 TDs along with 100 tackles. Ryan Burtin has 27 receptions for 486 yards with 6 TDs. Hayden Tilley has 10 receptions for 379 yards with 5 TDs. Stryker Gay has 94 tackles. Harris Powers has 88 tackles.
TAPPS Division II area: Cornerstone Christian Academy Warriors vs. Allen Academy Rams, 6 p.m. Saturday, Italy
Thus far: Cornerstone Christian 3-3: Lucas Christian Academy 78-47; Waco Live Oak Classical 68-88; Red Oak Ovilla Christian 40-58; Kennedale Fellowship Academy 46-0; Plano Coram Deo Academy 48-94; Waco Vanguard 86-66. Allen 4-3: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30; Katy Faith West 72-10; Emery/Weiner 60-62 OT; Alpha Omega 73-34; Galveston O’Connell 64-12.
sixmanfootball.com line: Allen Academy by 45
Et cetera: The winner will play the Holy Trinity Catholic-Our Lady of the Hills College Prep winner. ... Cornerstone’s Austin Hailey has thrown for 1,129 yards with 25 TDs and 5 interceptions. Huston Walker has 46 receptions for 602 yards with 11 TDs. Logan Hanlon has 23 receptions for 419 yards with 13 TDs. Walker adds 20 receptions for 363 yards with 5 TDs. Allen is ranked third in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com behind Emery/Weiner (7-0) and Dallas Lakehill (3-0).
