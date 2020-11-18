Brazos Valley football capsules for No. 19-21

Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Lexington-Taft winner. ... Franklin is ranked sixth in Class 3A Division II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,139 yards rushing (11.6 avg.) with 16 TDs and Bryson Washington has 987 yards with 11 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 715 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 655 yards with 12 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 14 receptions for 294 yards with 5 TDs and Hayden Helton has 14 for 390 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 127 tackles and forced 4 fumbles. Murphy has 4 interceptions. ... Natalia’s Wyatt Woodson has thrown for 1,523 yards with 9 TDs and 10 interceptions and rushed for 734 yards with 14 TDs. Adrian Vasquez has 560 yards rushing and 7 TDs along with 20 receptions for 486 yards and 4 TDs. Elijah Banda has 518 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Xavier Vasquez has 44 receptions for 625 yards with 5 TDs.