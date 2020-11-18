Brazos Valley football capsules for No. 19-21

8-5A Division I: Caney Creek Panthers at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: College Station 6-1, 4-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14; New Caney 49-7; Lufkin 45-21; Cleveland 64-0. Caney Creek 0-7, 0-5: Grand Oaks 7-64; Galena Park 20-34; Waller 6-56; Magnolia West 0-97; Magnolia 0-56; New Caney Porter 3-49; New Caney 13-48
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: no line; College Station is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: College Station’s Roderick Brown has 725 yards rushing (7.3 avg.) with 11 TDs and 17 receptions for 335 yards with 5 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 1,443 yards and 15 TDs with 3 interceptions. Marquise Collins has 551 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Traylen Suel has 35 receptions for 303 yards with 3 TDs. Jaxson Slanker has 80 tackles.
Next: Lufkin at Caney Creek; College Station at Waller
10-5A Division II: Fulshear Chargers at A&M Consolidated Tigers
Thus far: Fulshear 4-3, 0-3: Cleveland 47-7; Houston Math & Science Tech 51-7; Pasadena Sam Rayburn 28-0; Fort Bend Clements 33-7; Montgomery Lake Creek 7-39; Montgomery 26-42; Rudder 14-35. Consol 6-2, 2-2: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0; Lamar Consolidated 56-0; Huntsville 7-27; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28; Montgomery 14-39
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 31
Et cetera: Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,725 yards with 20 TDs. Sutton Lake has 758 yards rushing (8.2 avg.) with 10 TDs. Eric Goodman has 92 tackles (12 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 75. Quan Williams has 5 interceptions. ... Fulshear’s Jackson Edge has passed for 1,377 yards with 16 TDs and 9 interceptions. Jax Medica has 36 receptions for 392 yards with 6 TDs, Hayden Graham 25 receptions for 319 yards and 4 TDs, Parker Williams 22 receptions for 334 yards with 4 TDs and Zach Coady 19 receptions for 220 yards with 4 TDs.
Next: Consol at Rudder; Lamar Consolidated at Fulshear
13-5A Division II: Brenham Cubs at Bastrop Cedar Creek Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brenham 5-3, 5-1: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14; Georgetown East View 28-26; Bastrop 47-3; Pflugerville Connally 41-0; Leander Rouse 19-26; Elgin 59-7. Cedar Creek 2-6, 2-4: Seguin 2-48; Austin Akins 23-33; Pflugerville Connally 20-13; Elgin 20-16; Georgetown East View 0-39; Leander Rouse 31-55; Bastrop 14-38; Leander Glenn 21-49
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 31
Et cetera: Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 1,346 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions. J’Shin Lopez has 552 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Cameron Richardson has 36 receptions for 685 yards with 9 TDs.
Class 4A Division II area: Navasota Rattlers vs. Rockport-Fulton Pirates, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wharton Joseph Memorial Stadium
Thus far: Navasota 7-3, 4-1 in 13-4A: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20; La Grange 42-21; Cuero 21-38; Gonzales 47-36; Giddings 37-35; Austin Achieve 72-7. R-Fulton 6-4, 3-1 in 16-4A: Aransas 26-0; CC Miller 44-41; CC Flour Bluff 0-24; SA Southside 7-14; Sinton 35-54; Houston Kinkaid 33-49; CC West Oso 49-0; Ingleside 42-12; Robstown, win by forfeit; Carrizo Springs 38-28
Harris Ratings: Navasota by 17
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Navarro-Raymondville winner. .. Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 1,415 yards with 12 TDs and 4 interceptions along with 592 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Darius Randle has 1,150 yards rushing with 13 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 37 receptions for 480 yards with 5 TDs.
Class 3A Division II area: Franklin Lions vs. Natalia Mustangs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Thus far: Franklin 8-2, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6; Buffalo 69-38; Clifton 47-0; Van Vleck 58-19. Natalia 7-3, 4-2 in 15-3A: Jourdanton 24-49; Lytle 26-14; Dilley 67-8; Stockdale 20-21; George West 31-28; Odem 19-7; Nixon-Smiley 43-21; Karnes City 62-20; Poth 26-33; Hebbronville 42-14
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 32
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Lexington-Taft winner. ... Franklin is ranked sixth in Class 3A Division II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,139 yards rushing (11.6 avg.) with 16 TDs and Bryson Washington has 987 yards with 11 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 715 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 655 yards with 12 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 14 receptions for 294 yards with 5 TDs and Hayden Helton has 14 for 390 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 127 tackles and forced 4 fumbles. Murphy has 4 interceptions. ... Natalia’s Wyatt Woodson has thrown for 1,523 yards with 9 TDs and 10 interceptions and rushed for 734 yards with 14 TDs. Adrian Vasquez has 560 yards rushing and 7 TDs along with 20 receptions for 486 yards and 4 TDs. Elijah Banda has 518 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Xavier Vasquez has 44 receptions for 625 yards with 5 TDs.
Class 3A Division II area: Lexington Eagles vs. Taft Greyhounds, 7 p.m. Friday, Yoakum
Thus far: Lexington 7-3, 3-3 in 13-3A: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7; Rogers 27-33; Florence 13-7; Buffalo 37-38; Clifton 47-12; East Bernard 7-0 2OTs. Taft 8-3, 2-1 in 16-3A: Woodsboro 54-0; West Oso 28-6; Freer 49-16; Kenedy 13-33; Refugio 0-41; Santa Gertrudis Academy 35-0; Premont 8-7; Odem 13-25; Skidmore-Tynan 28-13; Santa Rosa 21-12; Stockdale 20-14
Harris Ratings: East Bernard by 10
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Taft-Stockdale winner. ... Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 1,201 yards passing with 12 TDs, 9 interceptions and 484 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Jarred Kerr has 1,042 yards rushing with 13 TDs and 13 catches for 279 yards with 3 TDs. Jeremiah Jackson has 31 receptions for 504 yards with 6 TDs. Kerr also has 94 tackles.
Class 2A Division I area: Normangee Panthers vs. Price Carlisle Indians, 7 p.m. Friday, Palestine Westwood
Thus far: Normangee 10-0, 5-0 in 11-2A: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 54-20; Leon 47-16; Grapeland 64-22; Alto 35-22; Centerville 56-26; Thrall 43-20. Price Carlisle 7-4, 4-2 in 9-2A: Palestine Westwood 27-40; Troup 33-14; Alto 12-0; Timpson 19-54; Beckville 14-34; Big Sandy, win by forfeit; Frankston 52-42; Hawkins 31-33; Union Grove 43-22; Linden-Kildare 42-12; Joaquin 35-28.
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 17
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Hearne-Beckville winner. ... Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 2,184 yards with 23 TDs and 3 interceptions. He adds 774 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Jeremy Johnson has 623 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Izaha Jones has 36 receptions for 973 yards and 13 TDs and 511 yards rushing with 12 TDs. Denton Young has 37 receptions for 654 yards and 6 TDs and Garrette Douga 24 receptions for 437 yards with 5 TDs. Young has 108 tackles and Tyler McAllister 80 tackles. Hardy has 5 interceptions.
Class 2A Division I area: Leon Cougars vs. Timpson Bears, 7 p.m. Thursday, Palestine Westwood
Thus far: Leon 7-3, 3-2 in 11-2A: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22; Centerville 44-14; Normangee 16-47; Alto 30-8; Groveton 14-22; Grapeland 30-8; Thorndale 40-34. Timpson 11-0, 5-0 in 10-2A: Frankston 68-24; Alto 48-6; Mt. Enterprise 60-0; Carlisle 54-19; Simms Bowie 55-6; Shelbyville 41-25; Garrison 34-6; San Augustine 56-14; West Hardin 63-0; Joaquin 63-0; Frankston 66-7
Harris Ratings: Timpson by 39
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Holland-Garrison winner. ... Leon’s Jacob Robinson has thrown for 2,594 yards with 31 TDs and 5 interceptions. Tyson Cornett has 67 catches for 1,060 yards with 11 TDs and 571 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Tito Gonzalez has 44 receptions for 442 yards with 4 TDs. Logan Noey has 23 receptions for 355 yards with 7 TDs. Cornett has 127 tackles, Nicholas Leggett 95 and Robinson 92.
Class 2A Division I area: Hearne Eagles vs. Beckville Bearcats, 7 p.m. Thursday, Athens
Thus far: Hearne 9-0, 6-0 in 12-2A: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; Hardin 14-13; New Waverly canceled; Holland 21-20; Rosebud-Lott 41-0; Bruceville-Eddy 56-7; Thrall 25-0; Thorndale 42-18; Moody 45-6; Grapeland 59-14. Beckville 8-3, 5-1 in 9-2A: Joaquin 6-8; Harleton 20-23; Maud 75-14; West Sabine 48-28; Carlisle 34-14; Hawkins 6-32; Union Grove 31-8; Linden-Kildare 48-6; Big Sandy 59-0; Frankston 49-21; Shelbyville 47-34.
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 14
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Normangee-Carlisle winner. ... Hearne’s Micah Smith has 1,421 yards passing with 18 TDs and 474 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Jabari Dunn has 35 receptions for 781 yards with 6 TDs. Anthony Jackson has 59 tackles (7 sacks), Jeremy Seymore 44 and Steven Craft-Mitchell 63 with 6 sacks. Beckville’s Ryan Harris has thrown for 607 yards with 5 TDs and 4 interceptions. He adds 1,671 yards rushing (11.7 avg.) with 24 TDs. Jkoby Williams has 1,107 yards rushing with 5 TDs and Milo Morrison adds 598 yards rushing with 6 TDs.
Class 2A Division II area: Bremond Tigers vs. Tenaha Tigers, 7 p.m. Friday, Mabank
Thus far: Bremond 8-3, 4-1 in 10-2A: Normangee 14-29; Axtell 58-20; Milano 43-0; Dawson 24-13; Normangee 32-36; Frost 49-7; Wortham 60-30; Chilton 48-20; Mart 6-78; Hubbard 59-28; Maud 56-14. Tenaha 8-2, 6-0 in 11-2A: Honey Grove 29-42; Kountze 49-0; Clifton 26-43; Lovelady 41-18; Colmesneil 41-0; West Sabine 30-16; Mt. Enterprise 49-0; Cushing 36-6; Overton 57-8; Burkeville 53-12
Harris Ratings: Bremond by 8
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Deweyville-Chilton winner. ... Bremond’s Seth Kasowski has 1,191 yards passing with 11 TDs and 2 interceptions and 1,790 yards rushing (9.6 avg.) with 24 TDs. Jaray Bledsoe has 1,154 yards rushing (8.4 avg.) with 20 TDs. Hunter Wilganowski has 28 receptions for 449 yards with 3 TDs. TJ Grimes has 18 receptions for 401 yarsd with 3 TDs. Wilganowski has 103 tackles and Bledsoe 95. Kasowski has 8 interceptions.
Class 2A Division II area: Snook Bluejays vs. Yorktown Wildcats, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Altair Rice
Thus far: Snook 6-4, 5-1 in 13-2A: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14; Burton 0-36; Somerville 30-7; Bartlett 50-6; Granger 50-13; Miles 48-6. Yorktown 7-3, 5-1 in 16-2A: Blanco 0-48; Weimar 40-21; Schulenburg 7-28; Falls City 13-42; Woodsboro 63-12; Agua Dulce 62-14; Pettus 51-7; Louise 35-14; Runge 56-33; Charlotte 49-15
Harris Ratings: Yorktown by 6
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Christoval-Bruni winner. ... Snook’s Garrett Lero has 1,299 yards passing and 13 TDs and 10 interceptions. He adds 687 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Cameron Conerway has 568 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Deshun Hamilton has 31 receptions for 592 yards with 8 TDs. Jermaine Kearney has 28 receptions for 577 yards with 5 TDs. Jaxson Brisco has 94 tackles and David Davilla adds 91. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has thrown for 1,611 yards with 20 TDs and 8 interceptions. Kalen Barefield has 54 receptions for 617 yards with 9 TDs. Kalen Barfield has 26 receptions for 534 yards with 7 TDs. Russell Morehead adds 26 receptions for 500 yards with 5 TDs and Sam Speed has 18 receptions for 357 yards with 5 TDs.
Class A Division II area: Calvert Trojans vs Cherokee Indians, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton
Thus far: Calvert 8-2, 2-0 in 13-A: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7; Allen Academy 30-7; BVCHEA 72-8; Chester 51-6; Oakwood, win by forfeit; Dime Box 52-0. Cherokee 8-3, 3-1 in 16-A: Buckholts 57-12; Lometa 12-45; Sidney 48-28; Gustine 77-30; Irion County 28-73; Zephyr 65-8; Mullin 47-0; Richland Springs 81-84; Lohn, win by forfeit; Rochelle 45-40; Brookesmith 80-30
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Oglesby-Richland Springs winner.
