Brazos Valley football capsules for Dec. 10-12

Class 6A-II bi-district: Bryan Vikings at Cedar Hill Longhorns, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Bryan 6-2, 5-2 in 12-6A: Waller 31-20; College Park & Montgomery Lake Creek canceled; Harker Heights 28-21; Temple 7-44; Belton 34-22; Killeen Shoemaker 30-42; Killeen, 45-27; Copperas Cove, 2-0 (forfeit); Killeen Ellison 24-22. Cedar Hill 7-1, 5-1 in 11-6A: Arlington 28-21; Aledo 27-17; Mansfield Lake Ridge 38-14; Waxahachie 35-10; DeSoto 49-42; Duncanville 14-28; Mansfield 52-7; Waco Midway 58-7
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Cedar Hill by 38
Et cetera: The winner will play the Naaman Forest-Tyler Legacy winner. ... Bryan’s Malcom Gooden has 566 yards rushing (5.6 avg.) with 5 TDs. He’s thrown for 903 yards with 8 TDs and 2 interceptions. Tason Devault has 351 yards rushing and 5 TDs. Hunter Vivaldi has 36 receptions for 515 yards with 5 TDs. ... Cedar Hill’s Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,547 yards passing with 18 TDs and 3 interceptions.
Class 5A-I bi-district: Sherman Bearcats at College Station Cougars, 2 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: Sherman 5-4, 4-1 in 7-5A: Denison 23-41; Mt. Pleasant 7-24; Saginaw 62-0; McKinney 14-24; Wylie East 45-7; Highland Park 21-41; McKinney North 44-35; Tyler 30-9; West Mesquite 50-36. CS 9-1, 7-1 in 8-5A: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14; New Caney 49-7; Lufkin 45-21; Cleveland 64-0; Caney Creek 72-0; Waller 61-20; Magnolia West 70-28
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 28
Et cetera: The winner plays the Denton Ryan-Dallas Adams’ winner. ... Sherman and Longview tied for second in 7-5A behind Highland Park. ... CS’ Roderick Brown has 1,123 yards rushing (8.4 avg.) with 16 TDs and 19 receptions for 393 yards with 6 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 2,236 yards and 28 TDs with 4 interceptions. Marquise Collins has 909 yards rushing (10.1 avg.) with 19 TDs. Traylen Suel has 54 receptions for 560 yards with 6 TDs. Houston Thomas has 34 receptions for 447 yards with 3 TDs. Dalton Carnes has 31 receptions for 550 yards with 7 TDs. Jaxson Slanker has 116 tackles; Harrison Robinson 80, Isaac Almarez 74 and Bubba Carter 68 and 10 quarterback pressures. Keshaun Cooper has 4 interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Connor Lingren has 11 tackles for loss. Sherman’s Andrew Nehrbass has rushed for 718 yards with 8 TDs and Benji Omayebu adds 547 yards with 7 TDs and 38 receptions for 513 yards with 3 TDs. Tate Bethel has thrown for 1,450 yards with 12 TDs and 5 interceptions. Sean Husband has 25 receptions for 192 yards with 2 TDs. ... Sherman averages 385.1 yards per game and allows 315.2. CS averages 468.3 ypg. ... Sherman hasn’t advanced past bi-district since 2012. The Bearcats lost in bi-district to Northwest Eaton in 2017 and Magnolia West two years ago.
Class 5A-II bi-district: A&M Consolidated Tigers at Longview Pine Tree Pirates, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Consol 8-2, 4-2 in 10-5A: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0; Lamar Consolidated 56-0; Huntsville 7-27; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28; Montgomery 14-39; Lamar Fulshear 51-0; Rudder 24-21 OT. Pine Tree 8-1-1, 6-1 in 9-5A: Princeton 55-30; Crandall 63-28; Kennedale 10-10; Marshall 24-7; Nacogdoches 34-7; Jacksonville 49-42; Texarkana 0-44; Whitehouse 27-14; Mt. Pleasant 45-23; Hallsville 70-35.
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 3
Et cetera: The two met in bi-district last year with Consol winning 42-14. ... The winner will play the Nederland-Houston Sterling winner. ... Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,966 yards with 22 TDs and 8 interceptions. Sutton Lake has 969 yards rushing (7.3 avg.) with 8 TDs. Keshun Thomas has 450 yards rushing (10.7 avg.) with 6 TDs. Jaylon Walter has 25 receptions for 468 yards, 3 TDs. Brodie Daniel has 20 receptions for 332 yards with 5 TDs. Eric Goodman has 110 tackles (13 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 77 and Jaden Thomas 71 with 10 sacks. Quan Williams has 5 interceptions. Pine Tree’s DJ Freeman has thrown for 1,321 yards with 20 TDs and 2 interceptions along with 639 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Tyler Sheffield has 731 yards rushing (7.5 avg.) with 7 TDs. Ethan Morgan adds 560 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Keelan Turner has 24 receptions for 682 yards with 7 TDs and Nikema Williams has 17 receptions for 367 yards with 5 TDs.
Class 5A-II bi-district: Marble Falls Mustangs at Brenham Cubs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Marble Falls 6-2, 4-2 in 14-5A: Kyle Lehman 28-27 OT; Elgin 34-33; Austin Travis 55-0; Liberty Hill 7-40; Austin McCallum 0-14; Austin Navarro 62-0; Austin Northeast Early College 44-0; Austin Crockett 47-0. Brenham 6-3, 6-1 in 13-5A: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14; Georgetown East View 28-26; Bastrop 47-3; Pflugerville Connally 41-0; Leander Rouse 19-26; Elgin 59-7; Bastrop Cedar Creek 49-7
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 21
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Mission Pioneer-Medina Valley winner. ... Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 1,583 yards with 18 TDs and 4 interceptions along with 355 yards rushing and 4 TDs. J’Shin Lopez has 578 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Cameron Richardson has 40 receptions for 744 yards with 10 TDs. Kaden Watts and Quan Jones each have 4 interceptions as the Cubs have 15 along with 8 fumble recoveries.
Class 3A-II semifinals: Franklin Lions vs. Waskom Wildcats, Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Franklin 11-2, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6; Buffalo 69-38; Clifton 47-0; Van Vleck 58-19; Natalia 40-29. Waskom 11-1, 5-1 in 11-3A: Garrison 47-6; Arp 61-14; Ore City 64-6; Hughes Springs 49-8; Queen City 56-7; Harleton 49-0; Elysian Fields 21-28; New Diana 54-0; New Waverly 45-33; Daingerfield 28-27; West Rusk 56-14; Elysian Fields 44-41
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 6
Et cetera: This is a rematch of the 2015 Class 3A Division II championship game won by Waskom 33-21. ... The winner will play the Canadian-Gunter winner in the state title game at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,428 yards rushing (10.9 avg.) with 18 TDs and Bryson Washington has 1,219 yards (14.0 avg.) with 15 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 879 yards rushing (9.1) with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 824 yards with 15 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 19 receptions for 397 yards with 7 TDs and Hayden Helton has 16 for 413 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 147 tackles, 13 of them for losses and forced 5 fumbles. Washington has 103 tackles, Seth Shamblin 103, Nick Hrnir has 87 tackles and Brayden Youree 87. Murphy has 5 interceptions. Ashton Ferguson has 19 tackles for loss. Franklin averages 475.2 yards per game, 404.5 of it on the ground. Franklin allows 288.3 ypg. .... Waskom’s D.J. Feaster has 1,159 yards rushing with 12 TDs. Tesean Hamilton has 1,098 yards rushing with 19 TDs. Markus Gonzales adds 408 yards rushing with 5 TDs and Kye Willet adds 428 yards with 5 TDs. Gonzales has completed 2 of 12 passes for 31 yards with a TD and interception. He replaced Cole Watson who broke his collarbone in the seventh game. He had rushed for 556 yards with 11 TDs and passed for 443 yards with 9 TDs and 1 interception. ... Waskom finished second to Elysian Fields in 13-2A.
TAPPS Division II state semifinals: Allen Academy Rams vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy Flames, San Marcos Academy, 6 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: Allen Academy 6-3: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30; Katy Faith West 72-10; Emery/Weiner 60-62 OT; Alpha Omega 73-34; Galveston O’Connell 64-12; McKinney Cornerstone Christian 57-12; Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 64-16. Faith Academy 7-3: San Antonio Christian School at Castle Hills 74-8; San Marcos Academy 38-40; Austin Veritas Academy 30-44; Round Rock Concordia 64-14; Baytown Christian 30-6; Round Rock Christian 66-8; Temple Holy Trinity 44-22; Huntsville Alpha Omega 46-30; Conroe Covenant 62-57
sixmanfootball.com line: Allen Academy by 25
Et cetera: The winner will play the Lakehill Prep School-Plano Coram Deo Academy winner. ... Allen is ranked second in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com behind Austin Veritas (8-0). Marble Falls is ranked ninth.
