Brazos Valley football capsules for Dec. 10-12

Et cetera: This is a rematch of the 2015 Class 3A Division II championship game won by Waskom 33-21. ... The winner will play the Canadian-Gunter winner in the state title game at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,428 yards rushing (10.9 avg.) with 18 TDs and Bryson Washington has 1,219 yards (14.0 avg.) with 15 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 879 yards rushing (9.1) with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 824 yards with 15 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 19 receptions for 397 yards with 7 TDs and Hayden Helton has 16 for 413 with 8 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 147 tackles, 13 of them for losses and forced 5 fumbles. Washington has 103 tackles, Seth Shamblin 103, Nick Hrnir has 87 tackles and Brayden Youree 87. Murphy has 5 interceptions. Ashton Ferguson has 19 tackles for loss. Franklin averages 475.2 yards per game, 404.5 of it on the ground. Franklin allows 288.3 ypg. .... Waskom’s D.J. Feaster has 1,159 yards rushing with 12 TDs. Tesean Hamilton has 1,098 yards rushing with 19 TDs. Markus Gonzales adds 408 yards rushing with 5 TDs and Kye Willet adds 428 yards with 5 TDs. Gonzales has completed 2 of 12 passes for 31 yards with a TD and interception. He replaced Cole Watson who broke his collarbone in the seventh game. He had rushed for 556 yards with 11 TDs and passed for 443 yards with 9 TDs and 1 interception. ... Waskom finished second to Elysian Fields in 13-2A.