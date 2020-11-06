Brazos Valley football capsules - Nov. 7

NOTES — All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.

Et cetera: This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 5A games in the state along with Colleyville Heritage-Red Oak, Highland Park-Longview, Wichita Falls Rider-Lubbock Cooper, Texas High-Marshall and Barbers Hill-Port Neches-Groves. ... Lufkin won the last two years 35-3 and 31-21. ... Lufkin already has more losses than it did the last two seasons when it went 10-2 and 9-2. ... CS’ Roderick Brown has 506 yards rushing (7.0 avg) with 8 TDs and 12 receptions for 281 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 1,007 yards and 7 TDs. Traylen Suel has 23 receptions for 162 yards. Jaxson Slanker has 58 tackles.