Brazos Valley football capsules - Nov. 7

8-5A-I: Lufkin Panthers at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Lufkin 3-3, 2-2: Tyler Legacy 32-70; Nederland 31-28; Magnolia West 20-37; Magnolia 24-26; New Caney Porter 38-23; New Caney 13-7 OT. CS 4-1, 2-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14; New Caney 49-7
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 11
Et cetera: This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 5A games in the state along with Colleyville Heritage-Red Oak, Highland Park-Longview, Wichita Falls Rider-Lubbock Cooper, Texas High-Marshall and Barbers Hill-Port Neches-Groves. ... Lufkin won the last two years 35-3 and 31-21. ... Lufkin already has more losses than it did the last two seasons when it went 10-2 and 9-2. ... CS’ Roderick Brown has 506 yards rushing (7.0 avg) with 8 TDs and 12 receptions for 281 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 1,007 yards and 7 TDs. Traylen Suel has 23 receptions for 162 yards. Jaxson Slanker has 58 tackles.
Next: College Station at Cleveland; Lufkin is open
10-5A-II: Montgomery Lake Creek Lions at A&M Consolidated Tigers
Thus far: Lake Creek 5-1, 2-0: Dayton 77-21; New Caney Porter 21-33; Fort Bend Travis 30-29; Legacy School of Sport Sciences 42-7; Fulshear 39-7; Rudder 61-25. Consol 5-1, 1-1: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0; Lamar Consolidated 56-0; Huntsville 7-27.
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 10
Et cetera: This A&M Consolidated’s Homecoming. Consol is ranked 10th in Class 5A-II by Texas Football. ... Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,414 yards with 16 TDs. Sutton Lake has 758 yards rushing (8.2 avg.) with 10 TDs. Eric Goodman has 46 tackles (10 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 35.
Next: Lamar Consolidated at Montgomery Lake Creek (Thursday); A&M Consolidated at Montgomery
10-5A-II: Montgomery Bears at Rudder Rangers
Thus far: Montgomery 3-2, 1-0: New Caney Porter 21-22; Dayton 36-14; Crosby 52-55; Oak Ridge 38-13; Fulshear 42-26. Rudder 4-2, 0-2: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56; Nacogdoches 48-21; Lockhart 47-37; Huntsville 17-36; Lake Creek 25-61.
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Montgomery by 10
Et cetera: Rudder won last year 56-50, but Montgomery won in 2019 (46-22). ... Montgomery’s Brock Bolfing has thrown for 1,268 yards with 12 TDs and 3 interceptions. Jalen Washington has 568 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Tre Harden has 25 receptions for 670 yards with 5 TDs and Jacob Sundegren has 18 receptions for 288 yards with 4 TDs. Josiah Gaetani has 5 interceptions. ... Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 1,878 yards with 19 TDs and 9 interceptions. He adds 450 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Keithron Lee has 52 receptions for 936 yards with 14 TDs and 288 yards rushing with 5 TDs.
Next: A&M Consolidated at Montgomery; Rudder at Fulshear
13-5A-II: Leander Rouse Raiders at Brenham Cubs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Rouse 5-1, 4-0: Pflugerville Weiss 49-27; A&M Consolidated 21-48; Bastrop 50-17; Pflugerville Connally 49-20; Elgin 35-21; Bastrop Cedar Creek 55-21. Brenham 4-2, 4-0: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14; Georgetown East View 28-26; Bastrop 47-3; Pflugerville Connally 41-0. Leander Rouse 5-1, 4-0:
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 11
Et cetera: Rouse’s Mason Shorb has thrown for 1,585 yards with 22 TDs and 4 interceptions. EJ Moore has 629 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Jalen Becerra has 15 receptions for 378 yards with 6 TDs; Troy Oliver has 25 receptions for 577 yards with 7 TDs; Drew Henson has 31 receptions for 484 yards with 6 TDs. Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 928 yards with 13 TDs. J’Shin Lopez has 408 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Cameron Richardson has 25 receptions for 439 yards with 7 TDs.
Next: Georgetown East View at Leander Rouse (Thursday); Elgin at Brenham
10-4A-II: Jasper Bulldogs at Madisonville Mustangs
Thus far: Jasper 7-1, 3-1: Newton 63-20; Hardin-Jefferson 46-20; Vidor 30-19; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35-0; Rusk 42-21; Carthage 18-35; Shepherd 42-6; Center 41-13. Madisonville 3-6, 1-3: Diboll 49-20; Liberty 10-23; Teague 24-7; Lorena 25-56; Livingston 16-21; Shepherd 28-0; Rusk 29-37; Center 10-48; Carthage 0-56
Harris Ratings: Jasper by 44
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM)
Et cetera: Jasper is ranked fourth in Class 4A-II by Texas Football. ... Madisonville’s Armando Lee Juarez has passed for 800 yards with 5 TDs and rushed for 399 yards with 9 TDs. Jasper’s Carl Limbrick has 1,410 yards rushing (9.7 avg.) with 20 TDs.
13-4A-II Giddings Buffaloes at Navasota Rattlers
Thus far: Giddings 7-2, 4-0: Bellville 31-34; Columbus 36-28 OT; Taylor 46-12; Caldwell 50-14; Navarro 17-21; Gonzales 47-31; Cuero 35-31; Smithville 18-15; La Grange 31-7. Navasota 5-3, 3-1: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20; La Grange 42-21; Cuero 21-38; Gonzales 47-36
Harris Ratings: Giddings by 15
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 4A games in the state along with Dumas-Pampa, Argyle-Paris, Lindale-Kilgore and Pleasant Grove-Gilmer. ... Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 1,067 yards with 7 TDs. Darius Randle has 1,011 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 29 receptions for 310 yards with 3 TDs.
11-3A-I: Lorena Leopards at Rockdale Tigers
Thus far: Lorena 6-2, 4-1: Franklin 21-20; China Spring 13-42; Gatesville, canceled; Madisonville 56-25; Academy 41-27; Troy 41-49; McGregor 41-14; Cameron 28-21; Caldwell 48-14. Rockdale 6-3, 4-1: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42; McGregor 40-49; Cameron 42-9; Caldwell 55-26; Academy 44-13; Troy 46-38.
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 3
Et cetera: The winner claims the district title. ... This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 3A games in the state along with Pottsboro-Winnsboro, Atlanta-Jefferson, Blanco-Lago Vista and Canadian-Childress. ... Lorena’s Ben Smedshamme had 1,107 yards passing with 11 TDs. Reed Michna has 665 yards rushing with 15 TDs. Jaden Porter has 30 receptions for 640 yards with 6 TDs. Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 1,405 yards with 18 TDs and Cam’Ron Valdez has 1,277 yards rushing with 19 TDs. KeSean Raven has 38 receptions for 551 yards with 10 TDs and Anthony Dansby has 30 receptions for 525 yards with 4 TDs.
11-3A-I: McGregor Bulldogs at Caldwell Hornets
Thus far: McGregor 5-4, 3-2: Lake Worth 43-47; Mart 33-43; Jarrell 56-35; Arlington Oakridge 41-23; Rockdale 29-20; Academy 42-45; Troy 58-57; Lorena 14-41; Cameron 24-16. Caldwell 2-7, 0-5: Snook 28-26; Hempstead 30-22; Lago Vista 0-20; Giddings 14-50; Cameron 27-54; Rockdale 26-55; Academy 22-48; Troy 6-21; Lorena 14-48
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: McGregor by 27
Et cetera: It’s Caldwell’s senior night. ... McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel has throw for 1,911 yards and 20 touchdowns. He adds 633 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Chad Lorenz has rushed for 1,254 yards with 15 TDs. Dayton Threadgill has 21 receptions for 458 yards with 5 TDs and Ashton Vining has 14 receptions for 246 yards with 5 TDs. Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt has rushed for 371 yards with 2 TDs and Larry Davis adds 320 yards with 4 TDs. Ryan Roehling has thrown for 692 yards with 3 TDs.
12-3A-II: New Waverly Bulldogs at Anderson-Shiro Owls, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: New Waverly 6-2, 4-1: Centerville 34-12; Lovelady 33-0; Normangee 24-40; Warren 38-0; Newton 10-62; Hemphill 38-28; Corrigan-Camden 40-27; Kountze 42-0. Anderson-Shiro 5-4, 3-2: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12; Newton 0-62; Hemphill 8-14; Corrigan-Camden 6-0; Kountze 42-0
Harris Ratings: New Waverly by 15
13-3A-II: Clifton Bears at Lexington Eagles
Thus far: Clifton 3-6, 2-3: Sanger 14-25; Academy 10-17; Maypearl 7-17; Tenaha 43-26; Riesel 36-19; Rogers 7-43; Florence 41-3; Buffalo 23-41; Franklin 47-0. Lexington 5-3, 2-3: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7; Rogers 27-33; Florence 13-7; Buffalo 37-38.
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 21
Et cetera: Lexington with a victory claims the district’s fourth seed for the playoffs. ... Lexington won the last two years 27-19 and 29-13. ... Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 879 yards passing with 8 TDs and 375 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Jarred Kerr has 896 yards rushing with 11 TDs and nine catches for 212 yards with 3 TDs. Clifton’s Joe Taylor has 572 yards rushing with 7 TDs and Riley Finney has thrown for 688 yards with 7 TDs.
12-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Moody Bearcats
Thus far: Hearne 7-0, 5-0: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Holland 21-20; Rosebud-Lott 41-0; Bruceville-Eddy 56-7; Thrall 25-0; Thorndale 42-18. Moody 1-8, 0-5: Hamilton 0-54; Hico 7-6; Hubbard 15-20; Valley Mills 12-21; Thorndale 16-44; Holland 8-56; Rosebud-Lott 27-34; Bruceville-Eddy 19-49; Thrall 0-41
Harris Ratings: no line; Hearne is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: Hearne has clinched the district’s top playoff spot. Hearne’s Micah Smith has 1,179 yards passing with 13 TDs and 363 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Jabari Dunn has 30 receptions for 640 yards with 3 TDs. Anthony Jackson has 57 tackles (6 sacks), Jeremy Seymore 46 and Steven Craft-Mitchell 43
13-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Somerville Yeguas, noon Saturday
Thus far: Burton 3-6, 3-2: Holland 12-27; Runge 0-14 Brazos 12-18; Iola 7-18; Ganado 7-65; Snook 36-0; Granger 12-18; Bartlett 61-0. Somerville 2-5, 2-3: Hull-Daisetta & Cushing, canceled; Anderson-Shiro 7-34; Leon 29-30; Granger 20-17; Milano postponed; Iola 36-42; Snook 7-30; Bartlett 34-12; Milano 62-0.
Harris Ratings: Burton by 34
Et cetera: The winner claims the district’s fourth seed and makes the playoffs. ... Burton won last year 34-14. ... Somerville’s Jeremiah Teague has 889 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Johnny Legg has thrown for 886 yards with 7 TDs.
14-A-II: Oglesby at Dime Box Longhorns
Thus far: Oglesby 8-1, 2-0: Woodson 36-14; Morgan 6-27; Iredell 46-30; Temple CenTex 46-38; Waco Eagle Christian 72-26; Prairie Lea 54-8; Vanguard, forfeit; Mount Calm, forfeit; Buckholts 82-32. Dime Box 5-1, 2-0: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58; McDade 53-6; Emery/Weiner JV 38-18; Buckholts 64-37; Mount Calm, forfeit. 2-4, 0-1: Cherokee 12-57; Lometa 16-62; Iredell 46-49; Prairie Lea 48-0; Jonesboro JV 40-44; Temple CenTex 49-32; Chester, canceled
sixmanfootball.com line: Dime Box by 8
TAPPS IV-4: Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian Academy Lions at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Legacy Prep 2-2, 1-0: Westbury Christian 13-24; Spring Frassati 42-6; Northland Christian 62-35; Cypress Christian 7-42. Brazos Christian 2-4, 0-2: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30; Central Texas Christian 24-28; St. Paul 26-49; Tomball Rosehill Christian 21-31; Cypress Christian 12-21.
Et cetera: Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,481 yards with 18 TDs. Isaac White has 20 receptions for 447 yards with 6 TDs along with 71 tackles. Legacy’s Tyler Prazak has thrown for 1,030 yards with 10 TDs. David May has 10 receptions for 175 yards with 5 TDs.
Next: Tomball Rosehill Christian at Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian; Brazos Christian at Northland Christian
TAPPS I-6: Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers at Allen Academy Rams, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: O’Connell 2-2, 1-2: Logos Prep 42-66; Mount Carmel 63-14; Katy Faith West 54-15; Conroe Covenant 19-64. Allen 3-3, 2-1: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30; Katy Faith West 72-10; Emery/Weiner 60-62 OT; Alpha Omega 73-34.
sixmanfootball.com line: Allen Academy by 45
Et cetera: Allen is ranked second in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com behind Emery/Weiner.
Next: Huntsville Alpha Omega at Galveston O’Connell; Conroe Covenant at Allen Academy
