The Brazos Valley Cavalry has added a trio of goalkeepers -- Montclair State University’s Michael Mejia, California Baptist’s Nolan Premack and Houston Dynamo Youth Club’s Lucas Hickey, a Ohio Northern University commitment. The Brazos Valley Cavalry will open the season May 15 at Corpus Christi FC. The home opener will be May 22 at 7:30 p.m. against the Round Rock Soccer Club.