Brazos Valley Bombers will be playing at Edible Field

Previous names for the venue had been Travis Field, Nutrabolt Stadium and Brazos Valley Bank Ballpark for the Bombers, who are preparing for their 15th season. Edible Arrangements bought the naming rights for Edible Field, which also be the home for the USL2 Brazos Valley Cavalry FC soccer team which will play the Round Rock Soccer Club on May 22. The BV Bombers’ home opener at Edible Field will be June 3 against the Baton Rouge Rougarou.