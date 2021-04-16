 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers will be playing at Edible Field
Brazos Valley Bombers

WJ Peters, 9, a member of the Pride baseball team and resident of College Station, races Kaboom, the Brazos Valley Bombers mascot, played by McCarty Cummings, in between innings at Travis Field in Bryan on Friday, July 10, 2020.

 Michael Miller

The Brazos Valley Bombers, the two-time defending Texas Collegiate League champs, will be playing at Edible Field this season.

Previous names for the venue had been Travis Field, Nutrabolt Stadium and Brazos Valley Bank Ballpark for the Bombers, who are preparing for their 15th season. Edible Arrangements bought the naming rights for Edible Field, which also be the home for the USL2 Brazos Valley Cavalry FC soccer team which will play the Round Rock Soccer Club on May 22. The BV Bombers’ home opener at Edible Field will be June 3 against the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

