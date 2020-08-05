Brazos Valley Bombers top Chanclas 7-3, advance to TCL championship game on Saturday

The Brazos Valley Bombers rolled into the Texas Collegiate League championship game with a 7-3 victory over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Wednesday night at Travis Field.
Texas A&M’s Will Johnston pitched five shutout innings and his teammates took advantage of San Antonio’s pitching struggles to sweep the best-of-3 South Division playoff series. The Bombers, who won the South Division, will play the Amarillo Sod Squad or the Tulsa Drillers at 7:05 p,m. Saturday for the title. Tulsa, the North runner-up, evened the series with a 14-2 victory Wednesday night. If Amarillo wins the deciding game, it would host the title game. If Tulsa wins, the championship game would be at Travis Field.
No matter where the game is played, the red-hot Bombers will be gunning for their second straight title and seventh in the last eight years. The Bombers in winning their fifth straight game built a 7-0 lead in Game 2 by scoring in four of its first five at-bats. That came on the heels of the Bombers scoring in their last four at-bats in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory at San Antonio.
Johnston gave the Bombers a huge advantage by allowing only one hit in five innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked only two. His breaking pitches were lethal. Johnston’s effort overshadowed San Antonio starting pitcher Marcelo Perez. The TCU right-hander, who led the TCL with an 0.440 earned run average, struggled from the get-go. The Bomber’s Kelby Weyler opened the first inning with a single. Perez walked Grayson Tatrow and hit Taylor Smith to load the bases. Wesley Faison walked to force in a run and a passed ball gave the Bombers a 2-0 lead. Perez, who had allowed only two runs in 20 1/3 innings, was lifted in the second after walking No. 9 hitter Sam Thompson and hitting Weyler.
The Bombers had only five hits, but took advantage of freebies with 11 walks and four hit batters with five of those runners scoring. Another run came from Weyler reaching on a strikeout. He moved to second on a groundout and came home on Tatrow’s single to make it 5-0.
A&M’s Mikey Hoehner, who joined the team last week, had an RBI double in third to make it 4-0. Fellow Aggie Logan Sartori added a two-run double in the fifth to make it 7-0.
The Chanclas, one of six first-year teams in the TCL, made things respectable by scoring the last three runs. Bombers’ reliever Chandler Jozwiak walked the first two batters in the sixth. The A&M left-hander, making his season debut with the Bombers, had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed but second baseman Weyler made two errors on a potential double-play ball. That scored a run and another came home on a fielder’s choice. San Antonio touched reliever Tristan Stivors for three hits in the eighth inning, the last an RBI single by Ian Bailey.
