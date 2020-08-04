Brazos Valley Bombers score late to earn first playoff win over San Antonio Flying Chanclas

SAN ANTONIO — The Brazos Valley Bombers opened the Texas Collegiate League’s playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium.
The best-of-3 series will continue at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Travis Field. Game 3, if needed, would be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Travis Field.
In Game 1, the Bombers, the defending champs of the wooden-bat league, scored in their last four at-bats to take control of what was a scoreless pitchers’ duel after five innings.
The Bombers took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by pinch-hitter Jeffery David who fouled off a pair of full-count pitches. Kelby Weyler’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2. Manny Garcia and Mikey Hoehner set things up with back-to-back singles with one out and Logan Sartori walked. The Bombers tacked on a run in the eighth, taking advantage of leadoff back-to-back walks by Taylor Smith and Wesley Faison as Garcia had an RBI double. Sartori scored the team’s final run in the ninth. He reached on a walk, moved to second on a single, stole third and came home on an error.
Garcia, Hoehner and Weyler each had two hits for the Bombers, who won the South Division by two games over the Chanclas.
After pitching dominated the start, the teams exchanged two-out, two-run clutch hits in the sixth.
The Bombers’ Grayson Tatrow, who had only drove in only one run in the last 13 games, gave the Bombers a 2-0 lead with a bases-loaded, two-run single. Hoehner and Sartori opened the sixth with back-to-back singles, but fellow Aggie Austin Bost struck out. San Antonio relief pitcher Johnny Panatex walked Weyler to load the bases. Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum popped up, setting the stage for Tatrow’s clutch hit.
The Chanclas tied the game in the bottom of the inning by taking advantage of two walks by Bombers’ reliever Zach Griggs who walked four in 1 2/3 innings before being replaced by Zach Poe. San Antonio’s Ian Bailey greeted Poe with a game-tying double, which was the Chanclas’ first hit. The Chanclas ended with only five hits, including an RBI single by Lee Thomas in the eighth inning.
Bomber’s right-hander Bryce Miller threw a season-high four innings as the Aggie struck out five and walked two.
The game’s only hit in the first five innings was a single by Weyler to lead off the third. Blaum promptly grounded into a double play.
San Antonio starter Austin Krob came in with a 5.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings, but the TCU left-hander threw a season-high 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked only one. The five SA pitchers who followed him combined to allow seven walks, striking out only one.
NOTES — The Amarillo Sod Squad, which won the North, had a 3-2 lead over the Tulsa Drillers after eight innings in the opener of their best-of-3 series. The winners of the best-of-3 series will meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday for the championship with the venue to be determined. … Weyler, the TCL’s leading hitter, increased his average to .376. … Hoehner, who joined the team last week, is 9 for 14 with four RBIs and three walks.