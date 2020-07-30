Brazos Valley Bombers’ rally falls short against Round Rock Hairy Men

ROUND ROCK — Down three runs to start the eighth inning, the Brazos Valley Bombers rallied for a single runs in the eighth and ninth but couldn’t close the gap and lost 3-2 to the Round Rock Hairy Men on Thursday.
Round Rock (16-11) swept the three game series to take over first place in the Texas Collegiate League’s South Division standings.
Brazos Valley (15-12) got the scoreboard in the eighth on Wesley Faison’s solo home run. Grayson Tatrow then tripled in the ninth to knock in Jeffery David and cut Round Rock’s lead to 3-2, but Hairy Men reliever Jason Ruffcorn induced an inning-ending groundout by Taylor Smith to seal the victory.
Brazos Valley will host the Victoria Generals for a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Travis Field. The games will conclude the regular season.