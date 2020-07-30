You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Bombers’ rally falls short against Round Rock Hairy Men
0 comments

Brazos Valley Bombers’ rally falls short against Round Rock Hairy Men

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

ROUND ROCK — Down three runs to start the eighth inning, the Brazos Valley Bombers rallied for a single runs in the eighth and ninth but couldn’t close the gap and lost 3-2 to the Round Rock Hairy Men on Thursday.

Round Rock (16-11) swept the three game series to take over first place in the Texas Collegiate League’s South Division standings.

Brazos Valley (15-12) got the scoreboard in the eighth on Wesley Faison’s solo home run. Grayson Tatrow then tripled in the ninth to knock in Jeffery David and cut Round Rock’s lead to 3-2, but Hairy Men reliever Jason Ruffcorn induced an inning-ending groundout by Taylor Smith to seal the victory.

Brazos Valley will host the Victoria Generals for a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Travis Field. The games will conclude the regular season.

Bombers logo

Brazos Valley Bombers
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do