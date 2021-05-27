Brazos Valley Bombers open season with a four-game road trip

NOTES — The Bombers’ home opener will be Thursday at Edible Field against Baton Rouge. … The TCL will go with a 33-man active roster, allowing teams to suite 30. Last year it was an active 35-man roster with all eligible to play. … The TCL’s talent was at an all-time high last year with so many summer leagues canceled because of COVID-19, but the Cape Cod League, Alaska and Northwood Leagues are back. “Obviously, the talent level won’t be as good,” said Dillard, adding that the quality of play will remain high. “Victoria has even picked up a player or two from Florida State and I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the TCL. That’s encouraging, we want to be one of the best leagues in the country.” … Texas A&M catcher Taylor Smith returns to the Bombers. Other A&M players on the roster include outfielder Brett Minnich, outfielder/first baseman Zane Schmidt who will play the first half and shortstop Kalae Harrison who will play in the second half. Former A&M Consolidated second baseman Daniel Altman (Lamar) returns to the Bombers as does former Madisonville pitchers Zach Poe (Tarleton State) and Bryce Bennett (Cisco). … Blinn pitcher Jace Hutchins, who has signed with Texas, will start one of the games at Victoria.