Brazos Valley Bombers open season with a four-game road trip

The Brazos Valley Bombers will open the season in a revamped Texas Collegiate League with a four-game road trip starting against the Amarillo Sod Squad at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
The Sod Squad and the San Antonio Flying Chanclas are holdovers from last season when the wooden-bat summer league teamed up with five minor league organizations for a 10-team field during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Having those two Double A ballparks is fantastic,” said Bombers owner Uri Geva, who is also the TCL president. “We wanted more of the teams to comeback, but there was a challenge to how [minor league baseball] is set up this year with the six home games [followed by] the six road games. It was difficult, so that’s why we have one of the funkiest schedules the TCL’s ever had, because of some of the constraints with those guys.”
The six-team league will play 44 games in nine weeks. Joining the Bombers, Chanclas and Sod Squad are the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Baton Rouge Rougarou and Victoria Generals.
“We hope to add [more minor-league] affiliated teams in the future,” Geva said.
The Bombers are the two-time defending champs and have won seven of the last eight titles. A key to their success has been strong starts.
“You want to win that first half and get the playoffs at home,” BV manager James Dillard said.
That’s been challenging because many players are still with their collegiate teams when TCL play beings. That’s especially true this year with the league starting earlier.
“This year, we’ve got a lot of junior college players, because their seasons are over,” Dillard said. “[And] we’ve got a couple Division II school guys. But we’ve still got so many guys in conference tournaments.”
The Bombers will take approximately 25 players on their first road trip. After playing back-to-back games in Amarillo they’ll play at Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday with first pitch for both games at 7:05 p.m. This is the TCL’s 18th season. The Bombers joined the league in 2007.
“We’re not going to play as many games as we did last year, which is something new,” Dillard said. “We’re just going to have two built-in off days each week.”
Dillard said teams will be able go with a five-man starting rotation instead of six, but the Bombers will still load up on pitchers.
“We feel that’s part of the recipe of success to throw a lot of guys early,” Dillard said. “Then, late in summer when guys are getting tired, our guys still feel fresh.”
•
NOTES — The Bombers’ home opener will be Thursday at Edible Field against Baton Rouge. … The TCL will go with a 33-man active roster, allowing teams to suite 30. Last year it was an active 35-man roster with all eligible to play. … The TCL’s talent was at an all-time high last year with so many summer leagues canceled because of COVID-19, but the Cape Cod League, Alaska and Northwood Leagues are back. “Obviously, the talent level won’t be as good,” said Dillard, adding that the quality of play will remain high. “Victoria has even picked up a player or two from Florida State and I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the TCL. That’s encouraging, we want to be one of the best leagues in the country.” … Texas A&M catcher Taylor Smith returns to the Bombers. Other A&M players on the roster include outfielder Brett Minnich, outfielder/first baseman Zane Schmidt who will play the first half and shortstop Kalae Harrison who will play in the second half. Former A&M Consolidated second baseman Daniel Altman (Lamar) returns to the Bombers as does former Madisonville pitchers Zach Poe (Tarleton State) and Bryce Bennett (Cisco). … Blinn pitcher Jace Hutchins, who has signed with Texas, will start one of the games at Victoria.