The Frisco RoughRiders took advantage of an off night by the Brazos Valley Bombers bullpen and held on for a 5-4 victory Tuesday night at Travis Field.
Frisco (4-9) scored two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the eighth, both times taking advantages of walks to give the defending Texas Collegiate League champions their first two-game losing streak of the young season.
The Bombers (6-4), who dropped a game behind the San Antonio Chanclas (8-4) in the TCL South Division standings, scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and left the bases loaded when Manny Garcia popped up to end the game. A pair of Aggies, Taylor Smith and Logan Sartori, had RBI hits during the late rally.
The Bombers’ bullpen, which had a 15-inning scoreless streak broken in a 4-1 loss to Acadiana on Sunday night, struggled on Tuesday. The Bombers allowed only four hits, but walked seven with three of them coming around to score.
The RoughRiders took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with some help from the Bombers. Reliever Reece Easterling walked leadoff hitter Tommy Sacco. Bombers’ second baseman Sartori got to a grounder headed to right field off the bat of Frisco’s Wyatt Stapp, but Sartori threw the ball away at first, putting two runners in scoring position.
Frisco tied the game at 1 on a groundout by Dan Pruitt, who caught a break when his check swing on a 1-2 pitch was called a ball. Blake Robertson followed with an RBI single to center field to give the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead.
Frisco seemingly put the game away with three runs in the eighth, taking advantage of reliever Henry Bird walking the first two batters for a second straight inning. Max Blessinger hit an RBI single and Luke Haas added a two-run, two-out single.
The Bombers almost rallied all the way back in the ninth, catching a break when Frisco didn’t catch a foul popup by Sean Arnold, who then delivered a one-out single. Kelby Weyler followed with a single. Frisco reliever Chet Jones struck out Grayson Tatrow for the second out, but Bryce Blaum walked to load the bases. Smith lined a shot that Frisco shortstop Sacco couldn’t cleanly field with the single making it 5-2. Wesley Faison fouled off a trio of tough two-strike pitches in earning a bases-loaded walk, making 5-3 and chasing Jones.
Sartori fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches from Joe Buckendorff before hitting a slow grounder for an infield hit because the infield was playing back to prevent a possible game-tying single to the outfield. Garcia, though, popped up in the infield.
The Bombers had nine hits as Smith, Tatrow and Weyler each had two. Texas A&M’s Blaum, who had seven hits in his first three games of the summer, was hitless in two trips, but walked three times and scored twice. Fellow Aggies Sartori and Austin Bost made their season debut. Sartori was 1 for 5 and Bost 0 for 2.
Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller gave the Bombers two hitless innings. The right-hander hit the first batter, then retired six straight. He became the first Bombers starter not to allow a run this season.
The Bombers, who gave up first-inning runs in three straight games to Acadiana in their last series, scored in the first inning despite the first two batters being retired quickly. Blaum walked against Dallas Baptist’s Cole Reeves. Blaum moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Smith lined a single high off the left-field fence. The Bombers where then 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position until Smith’s single in the ninth.
The Bombers thought they’d added to their lead in the third when Wesley lined the first pitch from reliever Matt Williams down the left-field line, but it was called foul, much to the chagrin of the Bombers’ bullpen stationed along the fence. Williams bounced back to retire Faison. The senior right-hander from Concordia put the RoughRiders in position to win by allowing only one hit in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks.
Game 2 in the series will be at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
In other TCL action on Tuesday night, the Chanclas pulled ahead of the Bombers by a game with a 2-1 victory at Victoria. The Round Rock Hairy Men (7-6) pulled to within a half game of the Bombers with a 4-3 victory over Acadiana. The North-leading Amarillo Sod Dogs (8-5) beat the Tulsa Drillers 4-0. The Amarillo Sod Squad (6-4) stayed a half game back of the Sod Dogs with a 5-4 victory over the Texarkana Twins.
NOTES - Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck threw out the ceremonial first pitch after warming up in front of the Bombers' dugout.
