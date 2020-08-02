Brazos Valley Bombers clinch TCL South Division title with 11-1 win over Victoria

The Brazos Valley Bombers claimed the Texas Collegiate League South Division title Sunday with a 11-1 win over the Victoria Generals at Travis Field.
A six-run bottom of the third, powered in part by a Wesley Faison solo home run, proved to be an insurmountable lead for the Generals (9-21), who finished in the cellar of the TCL South Division.
“That’s good. That’s not the hardware we want, but that’s step one,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “Every year you want to be regular season champs and that’s what we did. We won the South Division and we get to host two games here possibly, so we’re excited about that.”
After gaining a quick 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Texas A&M’s Austin Bost, Aggie catcher Mikey Hoehner drove in the first run of the third-inning outburst on a single. Bost added his second RBI of game on a single, driving in two runs, including Hoehner. A two-out single by Adam Bland gave the Bombers (18-12) the final two runs of the frame.
Along with his home run, which sailed over the tall left-field fence, Faison notched RBIs in the fourth and sixth on a double and a groundout, both times scoring Hoehner.
Hoehner added his own fireworks in the seventh, driving in two with a bases-loaded double to left center. The Aggie catcher ended the night 4-for-4 with a walk and finished his short TCL stint with a .700 batting average.
“It was a good night tonight,” Hoehner said. “I got lucky with a couple of fisters, but a hit is a hit and I’ll take it any day.”
Brazos Valley’s pitchers carried a no-hitter through five innings, allowing the first Generals hit with one out in the top of the sixth. Bombers’ starter Trevis Sundgren (4-0), from Texas State, carried the no-no through four innings, striking out eight and walking two. Victoria’s lone run of the game came off another Bobcat, Donte Woodard, who allowed the one run on two hits, with one strikeout.
With a .365 average in 23 games, Bombers infielder Kelby Weyler, a Lamar product, claimed the 2020 TCL batting title. He was lifted in the seventh with a 2-for-4 night at the plate.
Claiming home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs with the win, the Bombers will travel to San Antonio on Tuesday to open the best-of-three series. Brazos Valley returns to Travis Field for Game 2 Wednesday and Game 3 Thursday, if necessary. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Tulsa Drillers and the Amarillo Sod Dogs in a one-game championship Saturday.
For Dillard, Saturday marked his first title as head coach of the Bombers after replacing Brian Nelson, who moved up to commissioner of the TCL.
“Coach Nelson would have fired me had I not won a title,” Dillard joked. “You know, this is a really good team that Coach Nelson recruited and that was kind of expected. You can never take anything for granted, but that is something we had circled and we wanted to accomplish. That was step one, and we have two more steps to accomplish.”