Brazos Valley Bombers add six infielders to 2021 roster

The Brazos Valley Bombers added six infielders to its 2021 roster, including A&M Consolidated graduate and Lamar freshman Daniel Altman, the team announced Monday. Altman and Texas State’s Casey Sunseri will help at second base, while Shelby Becke (Paris Junior College) and Trevor Davis (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) are first baseman. At third, the Bombers added Abilene Christian’s Harrison Caley and Purdue’s Troy Viola.