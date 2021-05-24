 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Bombers add six infielders to 2021 roster
0 comments

Brazos Valley Bombers add six infielders to 2021 roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos Valley Bombers added six infielders to its 2021 roster, including A&M Consolidated graduate and Lamar freshman Daniel Altman, the team announced Monday. Altman and Texas State’s Casey Sunseri will help at second base, while Shelby Becke (Paris Junior College) and Trevor Davis (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) are first baseman. At third, the Bombers added Abilene Christian’s Harrison Caley and Purdue’s Troy Viola.

The Bombers kickoff their season with a two-game series at the Amarillo Sod Squad on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert