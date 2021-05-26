Brazos Valley Bombers add assistant coach J.M. Kelly

The Brazos Valley Bombers added J.M. Kelly to their staff as a pitching coach, the team announced Tuesday. Kelly has coached at Charleston Southern University and Northern Oklahoma College with a stint in the Houston Astros’ scouting department.

“Coach Kelly will definitely make the Bombers a better team,” head coach James Dillard said. “He has a wealth of knowledge that he brings to the table and has a lot of experience coaching. We have been so fortunate in the past to have great assistant coaches, and Coach Kelly fits that mold as well.”