Brazos Valley Bombers add assistant coach J.M. Kelly
The Brazos Valley Bombers added J.M. Kelly to their staff as a pitching coach, the team announced Tuesday. Kelly has coached at Charleston Southern University and Northern Oklahoma College with a stint in the Houston Astros’ scouting department.

“Coach Kelly will definitely make the Bombers a better team,” head coach James Dillard said. “He has a wealth of knowledge that he brings to the table and has a lot of experience coaching. We have been so fortunate in the past to have great assistant coaches, and Coach Kelly fits that mold as well.”

The Bombers open the season with a two-game series at the Amarillo Sod Squad on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m.

