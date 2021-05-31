Brazos Valley Blazers girls club soccer team to play in regional tournament

In 2017, the Brazos Valley Blazers started as an 8-year-old girls city league soccer team.
Four years later, the team is gearing up to compete in a regional tournament, seeking to earn a bid to a national tournament later this summer in Iowa. The Blazers will be competing in the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Presidents Cup, which will be held June 9-13 in Decatur, Alabama.
“We had a lot of challenges along the way, but parents and players stayed together and we made this happen,” said Blazers head coach Alfredo Salinas. “For us, it’s something big. It’s something we’ve never done.”
After one year as a city league team, players’ parents decided to make it a club team. The Blazers began competing in Houston-based leagues in 2018, and the team currently plays in the Houston-based MLS and NWSL Dynamo/Dash League, which it joined in the fall of 2020.
This spring, the Blazers finished in second place in the league and won the Eastern district playoffs after going 3-0 and not relinquishing a goal. The Blazers then played in the Presidents Cup state championship in Round Rock, advancing to the regional tournament after going 3-0 and winning a state title.
The team is comprised of all local players from Bryan-College Station, with one from Huntsville.
“We’re in a small town where we don’t have a big pool of players we can choose from and pick the strongest players, so we’re here to develop the players,” Salinas said.
Team captain Leah Hurley, who plays center midfielder and striker, said the team has honed in on perfecting drills and doing film studies to prepare for the regional tournament.
“One of the things our coaches will say is, we do a drill and they don’t say, ‘We do it until we get it right,’ they say, ‘We do it until we can’t get it wrong,’” said Hurley, 13, a seventh grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. “That’s something that motivates us a little bit. They always remind us to keep doing things correctly and they don’t let us stop until we get it right.”
The Blazers are raising money to cover costs of playing in the tournament. Salinas said the hope is to raise $1,000 per player. The team has a GoFundMe page and is also accepting check donations and Venmo payments to @BVFC-Blazers.
“We’re trying to gather as much funds to help the parents and help the players make it affordable for all the players on the team,” Salinas said.
Hurley said winning in Alabama to advance to the national tournament would be a great accomplishment. She said she’s never been to Alabama, and with the team playing only one game a day, they’ll be looking to do fun things off the field.
“I think it would be kind of unexpected because we don’t know what these other teams from different states are going to bring,” Hurley said. “We don’t know what kind of level they’re on.”
Salinas said he’s excited to see what the Blazers accomplish this summer.
“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Salinas said. “We might get the win and bring the championship back to Texas.”