Brazos Valley Blazers girls club soccer team to play in regional tournament

Team captain Leah Hurley, who plays center midfielder and striker, said the team has honed in on perfecting drills and doing film studies to prepare for the regional tournament.

“One of the things our coaches will say is, we do a drill and they don’t say, ‘We do it until we get it right,’ they say, ‘We do it until we can’t get it wrong,’” said Hurley, 13, a seventh grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. “That’s something that motivates us a little bit. They always remind us to keep doing things correctly and they don’t let us stop until we get it right.”

The Blazers are raising money to cover costs of playing in the tournament. Salinas said the hope is to raise $1,000 per player. The team has a GoFundMe page and is also accepting check donations and Venmo payments to @BVFC-Blazers.

“We’re trying to gather as much funds to help the parents and help the players make it affordable for all the players on the team,” Salinas said.

Hurley said winning in Alabama to advance to the national tournament would be a great accomplishment. She said she’s never been to Alabama, and with the team playing only one game a day, they’ll be looking to do fun things off the field.