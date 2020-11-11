 Skip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing small school playoffs with KAGS' Mike Lucas
Bremond vs Normangee
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, KAGS' Mike Lucas joins to preview the Brazos Valley's playoff prospects in Classes A to 4A, including state contenders and dark horses.

