Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing Franklin-Canadian, College Station-Denton Ryan, Allen's state game

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Greg Tepper, Tommy Davis and Scott Clendenin join to break down the 3A-II title game between Franklin-Canadian and the showdown between College Station-Denton Ryan. Plus, previewing Allen Academy's TAPPS 6-Man Division II state title game.
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
College Station v Sherman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!