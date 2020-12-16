 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing Franklin-Canadian, College Station-Denton Ryan, Allen's state game
0 comments

Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing Franklin-Canadian, College Station-Denton Ryan, Allen's state game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
College Station v Sherman
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Greg Tepper, Tommy Davis and Scott Clendenin join to break down the 3A-II title game between Franklin-Canadian and the showdown between College Station-Denton Ryan. Plus, previewing Allen Academy's TAPPS 6-Man Division II state title game.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert