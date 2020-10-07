 Skip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing College Station's District 8-5A-I with Scott Clendenin
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing College Station's District 8-5A-I with Scott Clendenin

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the Eagle sports crew breaks down College Station's District 8-5A-I with Scott Clendenin, the voice of the Cougars. Plus, looking back at last week's action and ahead to the biggest games in the Brazos Valley this week.

