Brazos Christian volleyball team wins tournament to open season

TEMPLE — The Brazos Christian volleyball team opened its season with three straight victories to win the Central Texas Christian tournament Saturday.
Brazos Christian beat Hill Country Christian 25-16, 25-17, CenTex Christian 25-21, 27-29, 15-11 and Allen Academy 25-20, 25-8.
