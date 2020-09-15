 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian volleyball team wins tournament to open season
brazos christian volleyball
Brazos Christian athletics department photo

TEMPLE — The Brazos Christian volleyball team opened its season with three straight victories to win the Central Texas Christian tournament Saturday.

Brazos Christian beat Hill Country Christian 25-16, 25-17, CenTex Christian 25-21, 27-29, 15-11 and Allen Academy 25-20, 25-8.

