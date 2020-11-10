Brazos Christian volleyball team wins again in playoffs

TEMPLE — The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat Temple Central Texas Christian 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21 on Tuesday in the TAPPS Class 3A area playoffs.
Freshman Cate Wright led Brazos Christian in kills with 15, while junior Claire Wright had seven kills and 17 assists, and junior Leyton Weber had five kills and five blocks. Freshman Emily Angerer had 19 assists, five kills and 10 digs. Junior Claire Griffin had five kills, and junior Haley Mitchell had 11 digs.
The Lady Eagles advanced to the third round of the playoffs and will face Round Rock Christian Academy at a time and site to be determined.
