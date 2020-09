Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Somerville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Cate Wright had 12 kills and juniors Claire Wright and Carson Marler each had five to lead the Brazos Christian volleyball team past Somerville 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday in nondistrict play.

Brazos Christian won the JV match 22-25, 25-18, 15-11. Millie Reed and AC Kennedy each had five kills for Brazos Christian, while Caroline Powers had six aces.

Brazos Christian (4-0) played at Providence Classical on Thursday. The Lady Eagles also will host Tomball Rosehill Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.