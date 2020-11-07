Brazos Christian volleyball team loses tiebreaker match to Huntsville Alpha Omega

The Brazos Christian volleyball lost to Huntsville Alpha Omega 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 on Thursday in a tiebreaker match for second place in TAPPS District 7-3A.
Brazos Christian junior Carson Marler had 12 kills. Freshman Cate Wright had 11 kills, and junior Leyton Weber had seven. Junior Claire Wright had 36 assists and 11 digs and junior, Haley Mitchell had 23 digs.
The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs as the third seed from 7-3A against an opponent to be determined.
