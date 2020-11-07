 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian volleyball team loses tiebreaker match to Huntsville Alpha Omega
0 comments

Brazos Christian volleyball team loses tiebreaker match to Huntsville Alpha Omega

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos Christian volleyball lost to Huntsville Alpha Omega 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 on Thursday in a tiebreaker match for second place in TAPPS District 7-3A.

Brazos Christian junior Carson Marler had 12 kills. Freshman Cate Wright had 11 kills, and junior Leyton Weber had seven. Junior Claire Wright had 36 assists and 11 digs and junior, Haley Mitchell had 23 digs.

The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs as the third seed from 7-3A against an opponent to be determined.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert