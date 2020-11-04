Brazos Christian volleyball team falls to Alpha Omega

HUNTSVILLE — The Brazos Christian volleyball team lost to Huntsville Alpha Omega 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 7-3A play.
Brazos Christian freshman Cate Wright had 13 kills and 11 digs. Junior Leyton Weber had 11 kills. Junior Claire Griffin had nine kills. Junior Haley Mitchell had 22 digs, and junior Claire Wright had 22 assists and 11 digs.
Brazos Christian and Alpha Omega finished tied for second in the district and will play a tiebreaker match to determine playoff seeding.
