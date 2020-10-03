Brazos Christian seals victory by stopping Tomball Christian HomeSchool's two-point attempt

Leading by two late in the fourth quarter, the Brazos Christian defense swarmed Tomball Christian HomeSchool running back James Cassidy at the line of scrimmage on a tying conversion attempt, and the Eagles held on for a 32-30 victory over the Warriors on Friday night.

“It was a really gutty, gutsy, gritty performance, and I was incredibly proud to find a way to get the stops at the end that we needed,” Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier said.

The Warriors took a 14-13 lead early in the third quarter when quarterback Noah Rose scored on a 4-yard run.

But Brazos Christian (2-0) answered on the ensuing kickoff as Ryan Burtin ran it back 80 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead.

“One way or another we want to find a way to find a way,” said Hoffmeier.

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock threw for 214 yard and three touchdowns to go with 30 rushing yards.

“I was really just trying to stick to the game plan,” Hancock said. “Our coaches do a great job every week of setting it up for us.”

Ryan Burtin, Blake Burtin and Isaac White each caught a TD pass from Hancock.