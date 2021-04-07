Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince throws no-hitter in win over Alpha Omega

Sophomore Tyler Prince threw a no-hitter Tuesday, striking out eight with just one walk to lead the Brazos Christian baseball team past Huntsville Alpha Omega 10-1 in TAPPS District 5-IV play.
Brazos Christian freshman Kyle Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, while junior Harris Powers went 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Brazos Christian 10, Huntsville Alpha Omega 1
Alpha Omega 000 100 0 — 1 0 3
Brazos Christian 110 314 X — 10 14 3
W — Tyler Prince.
Leading hitters: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (16-9-1, 5-0) — Kyle Patterson 3-3, 2B, 3 runs, walk; Harris Powers 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 walks, SB; Beckett Goodyk 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 SBs; Sam Kinnard 2-5, RBI, run, SB.