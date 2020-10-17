Brazos Christian loses to Shiner St. Paul 49-26

The Brazos Christian Eagles fell behind 21-0 at halftime and couldn’t rally in the second half, losing to Shiner St. Paul 49-26 on Homecoming night at Eagle Stadium.

Brazos Christian (2-2) reached the St. Paul 2-yard line early in the game but fumbled in the end zone. St. Paul then took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, eventually building it to a three-touchdown lead by halftime.

“It’s certainly a mix bag,” Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier said. “We had a lot of opportunities in the first half, and it felt like we shot ourselves in the foot on several occasions that we could have scored. We dropped a touchdown, blew a blocking assignment, got sacked. We fumbled in the end zone, and if you execute on those plays you might be looking at a tie ball game.”

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock completed 12 of 27 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Eagles in rushing with 80 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Harris Powers caught six passes for 104 yards and a TD, and Tyler Oelze caught a 27-yard TD pass during Brazos Christian’s second-half attempt to rally.

Brazos Christian will open TAPPS District IV-4 play next Friday at home against Tomball Rosehill Christian, while St. Paul (3-1, 1-0) will host Schulenburg.

“We’re going to prepare with energy, make sure we’re ready to come out, and I’m really confident,” Hancock said. “I just need to be better when given the ball and play with the team, and we can beat anybody if we do that.”