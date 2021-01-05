 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian girls basketball team wins big on road
0 comments

Brazos Christian girls basketball team wins big on road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR PARK — Leyton Webber had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cate Wright added 13 points and 14 rebounds to help pace the Brazos Christian girls basketball team to a 53-31 victory over Hill Country Christian on Tuesday.

Brazos Christian (6-4) will play at Huntsville Alpha Omega at 6 p.m. Friday.

Brazos Christian 53

Hill Country Christian 31

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (6-4) — Perkins 2, Leyton Webber 22, Millie Reed 2, Caroline Powers 4, Cate Wright 13, Hailey Mitchell 3, Emily Angerer 7.

HILL COUNTRY — Jackson 10, Bernoski 5, Reed 3, McSpaeden 8, White 5.

Brazos Christian 13 17 14 9 — 53

Hill Country 5 8 7 11 — 31

logo brazos christian.psd
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert