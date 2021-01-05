Brazos Christian girls basketball team wins big on road

CEDAR PARK — Leyton Webber had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cate Wright added 13 points and 14 rebounds to help pace the Brazos Christian girls basketball team to a 53-31 victory over Hill Country Christian on Tuesday.
Brazos Christian (6-4) will play at Huntsville Alpha Omega at 6 p.m. Friday.
Brazos Christian 53
Hill Country Christian 31
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (6-4) — Perkins 2, Leyton Webber 22, Millie Reed 2, Caroline Powers 4, Cate Wright 13, Hailey Mitchell 3, Emily Angerer 7.
HILL COUNTRY — Jackson 10, Bernoski 5, Reed 3, McSpaeden 8, White 5.
Brazos Christian 13 17 14 9 — 53
Hill Country 5 8 7 11 — 31