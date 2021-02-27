Brazos Christian girls basketball team wins bi-district playoff game on road

NEW BRAUNFELS — Cate Wright scored 14 points, and Layton Weber had 13 points and 16 rebounds to help the Brazos Christian girls basketball team open the TAPPS Class 3A playoffs with a 42-33 victory over New Braunfels Christian on Friday.

Caroline Powers also had nine points, five assists and three steals for Brazos Christian (14-8), while Wright pulled down eight rebounds.

The Lady Eagles will play either Tomball Rosehill or Waco Reicher on Tuesday in the area playoffs at a time and site to be determined.

Brazos Christian 42, New Braunfels Christian 33

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (14-8) — Cate Wright 14, Layton Weber 13, Caroline Powers 9, Millie Reed 2, Emily Angerer 2, Hailey Mitchell 2.

NEW BRAUNFELS — Leidy 16, Hammock 7, Webb 5, Eurod 3, Wineinger 2.

Brazos Christian 8 14 9 11 — 42

New Braunfels 6 9 7 11 — 33

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 16 rebounds; Powers 5 assists, 3 steals; Reed 13 rebounds; Angerer 4 rebounds, 5 assists; Wright 8 rebounds.