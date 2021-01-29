 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian girls basketball team tops Cornerstone Christian
Brazos Christian girls basketball team tops Cornerstone Christian

A.C. Kennedy and Layton Weber each scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead the Brazos Christian girls basketball team to a 41-24 nondistrict victory over Cornerstone Christian on Friday.

Brazos Christian 41, Cornerstone Christian 24

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (9-6) — A.C. Kennedy 9, Layton Weber 9, Ally Hernandez 6, Taylor Jackson 3, Caroline Powers 3, Phoebe Perkins 2, Brooke Jacobus 2, Carson Marler 2, Haley Mitchell 2, Logan King 1.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Katie Lloyd 6, Hannah Hailey 4, Audrey Crow 4, Ally Borden 6, Kammy Morgan 2.

Cornerstone 13 2 4 5 — 41

Brazos Christian 8 10 13 10 — 24

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 6 rebounds; Kennedy 6 rebounds; Hernandez 4 steals; Jacobus 4 assists.

Next: Brazos Christian hosts Beaumont Legacy, 5 p.m. Saturday

