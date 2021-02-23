Brazos Christian girls basketball team preps for postseason with a victory

Kate Wright had 17 points to lead the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles basketball team to a 47-37 victory over Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday.
Layton Weber added 13 points and 11 rebounds with Katie Lloyd added 10 points in the warmup game.
The Lady Eagles (12-8) will play at New Braunfels Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Friday in TAPPS Class 3A bi-district action.
Brazos Christian 47, Cornerstone Christian 37
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Allie Warden 17, Katie Lloyd 10, Faith Keck 4, Kami Warden 2, Audrey Crow 2.
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (12-8) — Emily Angerer 11, Layton Weber 13, Kate Wright 17. A.C. Kennedy 1, Brook Jacobus 2, Logan King 3, Brooke Jacobus 2.
Cornerstone 14 12 4 7 — 37
Brazos Christian 16 15 15 1 — 47
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 11 rebounds, Angerer 3 of 6 on 3-pointers