Brazos Christian girls basketball team preps for postseason with a victory
Kate Wright had 17 points to lead the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles basketball team to a 47-37 victory over Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday.

Layton Weber added 13 points and 11 rebounds with Katie Lloyd added 10 points in the warmup game.

The Lady Eagles (12-8) will play at New Braunfels Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Friday in TAPPS Class 3A bi-district action.

Brazos Christian 47, Cornerstone Christian 37

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Allie Warden 17, Katie Lloyd 10, Faith Keck 4, Kami Warden 2, Audrey Crow 2.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (12-8) — Emily Angerer 11, Layton Weber 13, Kate Wright 17. A.C. Kennedy 1, Brook Jacobus 2, Logan King 3, Brooke Jacobus 2.

Cornerstone 14 12 4 7 — 37

Brazos Christian 16 15 15 1 — 47

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 11 rebounds, Angerer 3 of 6 on 3-pointers

