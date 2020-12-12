 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian girls basketball team opens season by winning consolation title at Ovilla tournament
0 comments

Brazos Christian girls basketball team opens season by winning consolation title at Ovilla tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RED OAK — Cate Wright had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Leyton Webber had eight points and 13 boards to help the Brazos Christian girls basketball team beat Parker Tarrant 37-25 in the consolation final of the Ovilla Christian tournament Saturday.

Brazos Christian opened the tournament with a 62-45 loss against Ovilla on Thursday then beat San Antonio Cornerstone 39-18 on Friday.

Wright made the all-tournament team, and teammate Hailey Mitchell won the tournament’s 3-point shooting contest Friday.

Brazos Christian (2-1) will play at Allen Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Brazos Christian 37, Parker Tarrant 25

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Cate Wright 12, Leyton Webber 8, Millie Reed 7, Hailey Mitchell 4, Angerer 4, Logan King 2.

PARKER TARRANT — Julia Smith 14, Katie Bock 10, Hailey Green 2.

Brazos Christian 6 10 8 13 — 37

Parker Tarrant 11 5 7 3 — 25

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Webber 13 rebounds; Wright 11 rebounds, all-tournament; Mitchell won the tournament’s 3-point contest Friday

Brazos Christian 39, San Antonio Cornerstone 18

SA CORNERSTONE — Mereno 8, Katteling 5, John 5.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (1-1) — Wright 14, Webber 10, Emily Angerer 5, Reed 4, Mitchell 2.

Brazos Christian 15 14 6 4 — 39

SA Cornerstone 3 4 5 6 — 18

Ovilla Christian 62, Brazos Christian 45

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (0-1) — Cate Wright 18, Leyton Webber 8, Hailey Mitchell 5, Caroline Powers 4, Millie Reed 4, Allie Hernandez 2, Brooke Jacobus 2, Logan King 2.

OVILLA CHRISTIAN — Henry 24, Nunez 24, Parker 6, Rameec 5.

Brazos Christian 3 16 14 12 — 45

Ovilla 18 13 16 12 — 62

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert