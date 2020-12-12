Brazos Christian girls basketball team opens season by winning consolation title at Ovilla tournament

RED OAK — Cate Wright had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Leyton Webber had eight points and 13 boards to help the Brazos Christian girls basketball team beat Parker Tarrant 37-25 in the consolation final of the Ovilla Christian tournament Saturday.
Brazos Christian opened the tournament with a 62-45 loss against Ovilla on Thursday then beat San Antonio Cornerstone 39-18 on Friday.
Wright made the all-tournament team, and teammate Hailey Mitchell won the tournament’s 3-point shooting contest Friday.
Brazos Christian (2-1) will play at Allen Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brazos Christian 37, Parker Tarrant 25
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Cate Wright 12, Leyton Webber 8, Millie Reed 7, Hailey Mitchell 4, Angerer 4, Logan King 2.
PARKER TARRANT — Julia Smith 14, Katie Bock 10, Hailey Green 2.
Brazos Christian 6 10 8 13 — 37
Parker Tarrant 11 5 7 3 — 25
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Webber 13 rebounds; Wright 11 rebounds, all-tournament; Mitchell won the tournament’s 3-point contest Friday
Brazos Christian 39, San Antonio Cornerstone 18
SA CORNERSTONE — Mereno 8, Katteling 5, John 5.
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (1-1) — Wright 14, Webber 10, Emily Angerer 5, Reed 4, Mitchell 2.
Brazos Christian 15 14 6 4 — 39
SA Cornerstone 3 4 5 6 — 18
Ovilla Christian 62, Brazos Christian 45
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (0-1) — Cate Wright 18, Leyton Webber 8, Hailey Mitchell 5, Caroline Powers 4, Millie Reed 4, Allie Hernandez 2, Brooke Jacobus 2, Logan King 2.
OVILLA CHRISTIAN — Henry 24, Nunez 24, Parker 6, Rameec 5.
Brazos Christian 3 16 14 12 — 45
Ovilla 18 13 16 12 — 62
