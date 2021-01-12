Brazos Christian girls basketball team loses to Tomball Rosehill

The Brazos Christian girls basketball team fell to Tomball Rosehill Christian 63-44 on Tuesday in TAPPS 7-3A play.
Leyton Webber led the Lady Eagles (7-5, 1-1) with 14 points and five steals, while Emily Angerer had 10 points.
Brazos Christian will play at Conroe Covenant Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tomball Rosehill Christian 63, Brazos Christian 44
ROSEHILL — Mercy Freeman 17, Alexis Swain 16, Chloe Swedlund 9, Lacey Dyal 15, Ellie Tewell 2, Alexandra Smith 4.
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (7-5, 1-1 TAPPS 7-3A) — Leyton Webber 14, Emily Angerer 10, Millie Reed 6, Caroline Powers 4, Haley Mitchell 3, Ally Hernandez 2, Brooke Jacobus 2, Logan King 1, Kate Wright 2.
Rosehill 22 14 12 15 — 63
Brazos Christian 9 11 9 15 — 44
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Reed 10 rebounds; Weber 5 steals.
JV: Rosehill won 27-15 (BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Taylor Jackson 10)