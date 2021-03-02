 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian girls basketball team loses close one to Tomball Rosehill in area playoffs
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team rallied in the third quarter to take the lead, but Tomball Rosehill Christian rallied back for a 54-52 victory in the TAPPS Class 3A area playoffs Tuesday.

Emily Angerer led Brazos Christian (14-9) with 23 points, and Leyton Webber had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Brazos Christian trailed 23-14 at halftime but used a big third quarter to take a 38-36 lead into the final period. Rosehill answered to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Tomball Rosehill Christian 54, Brazos Christian 52

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (14-9) — Emily Angerer 23, Leyton Webber 11, Cate Wright 8, Hailey Mitchell 6, Millie Reed 2, Caroline Powers 2.

ROSEHILL — Alexis Swain 21, Chloe Swedlund 13, Alex Smith 8, Mercy 8, Audrey Smith 4.

Brazos Christian 3 11 24 14 — 52

Rosehill 10 13 13 18 — 54

