Brazos Christian girls basketball team falls to top-ranked Houston Lutheran North
Houston Lutheran North sophomore guard Dalanna Carter scored 45 points to lead the the top-ranked Lady Lions to a 74-41 victory over the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles in TAPPS District 7-3A play Tuesday night at Brazos Christian.

The 5-foot-4 Carter came in averaging 33.5 points per game for Lutheran North (13-3, 4-0).

Emily Angerer had 12 points for Brazos Christian (8-6, 2-2), and Cate Wright added 11 points. Leyton Webber had 10 rebounds.

Houston Luthern North 74 Brazos Christian 41

LUTHERAN NORTH (13-3, 4-0) — Dalanna Carter 45, Victoria Noack 9, Kinsie Kim 8, Andrea Ramirez 6, Sydney Cassens 6, Madison Penn 3, Kaitlin Alexander 2.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (8-6, 2-2) — Emily Angerer 12, Cate Wright 11, Leyton Webber 7, Millie Reed 5, Logan King 4, Amy Hailey Mitchell 2.

Lutheran North 28 22 9 20 — 74

Brazos Christian 11 9 10 11 — 41

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 10 rebounds; Reed 9 rebounds.

Next: Brazos Christian at Beamount Legacy, 5 p.m. Friday

