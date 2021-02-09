 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian girls basketball team falls to Conroe Covenant
Brazos Christian girls basketball team falls to Conroe Covenant

Conroe Covenant sophomore guard Grace Bahr scored 25 points to lead the Lady Lions to a 45-35 victory over the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles in TAPPS 7-3A play Tuesday at Brazos Christian.

Layton Weber had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brazos Christian (11-7, 4-4), which will play at Houston Lutheran North on Friday and at Beaumont Legacy Christian on Saturday.

Conroe Covenant 45, Brazos Christian 35

CONROE COVENANT — Grace Bahr 25, Emma Scott 7, Keely Chadwick 6, Aven Spencer 4, Brooklyn Matthews 3.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (11-7, 4-4 in TAPPS 7-3A) — Haley Mitchell 3, Emily Angerer 5, Layton Weber 10, Millie Reed 4, Kate Wright 9. A.C. Kennedy 2

Brooke Jacobus 2.

Conroe Covenant 4 8 16 17 —­ 45

Brazos Christian 8 8 9 10 — 35

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 11 rebounds

Next action: Brazos Christian at Houston Lutheran North, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Brazos Christian at Beaumont Legacy Christian, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

