Brazos Christian girls basketball team falls to Conroe Covenant

Eagle staff report
Conroe Covenant sophomore guard Grace Bahr scored 25 points to lead the Lady Lions to a 45-35 victory over the Brazos Christian Lady Eagles in TAPPS 7-3A play Tuesday at Brazos Christian.
Layton Weber had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brazos Christian (11-7, 4-4), which will play at Houston Lutheran North on Friday and at Beaumont Legacy Christian on Saturday.
Conroe Covenant 45, Brazos Christian 35
CONROE COVENANT — Grace Bahr 25, Emma Scott 7, Keely Chadwick 6, Aven Spencer 4, Brooklyn Matthews 3.
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (11-7, 4-4 in TAPPS 7-3A) — Haley Mitchell 3, Emily Angerer 5, Layton Weber 10, Millie Reed 4, Kate Wright 9. A.C. Kennedy 2
Conroe Covenant 4 8 16 17 — 45
Brazos Christian 8 8 9 10 — 35
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Weber 11 rebounds
Next action: Brazos Christian at Houston Lutheran North, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Brazos Christian at Beaumont Legacy Christian, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
