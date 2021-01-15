 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian girls basketball team earns another district win
Brazos Christian girls basketball team earns another district win

CONROE — Leyton Webber had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Hailey Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Brazos Christian girls basketball team past Conroe Covenant Christian 54-31 on Friday in TAPPS 7-3A action.

Emily Angerer also scored 11 points for the Lady Eagles (8-5, 2-1).

Brazos Christian will host Houston Lutheran North at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Brazos Christian 54, Covenant Christian 31

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (8-5, 2-1) — Leyton Webber 16, Hailey Mitchell 14, Emily Angerer 11, Cate Wright 8, Allie Hernandez 2, Phoebe Perkins 1, Millie Reed 1, Logan King 1.

COVENANT (2-3 district) — Smith 14, Jones 10, Langston 3, Nicholas 2.

Brazos Christian 15 15 8 16 — 54

Covenant 4 5 7 15 — 31

Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Webber 14 rebounds; Mitchell 11 rebounds.

