Brazos Christian girls basketball team earns another district win

CONROE — Leyton Webber had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Hailey Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Brazos Christian girls basketball team past Conroe Covenant Christian 54-31 on Friday in TAPPS 7-3A action.
Emily Angerer also scored 11 points for the Lady Eagles (8-5, 2-1).
Brazos Christian will host Houston Lutheran North at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brazos Christian 54, Covenant Christian 31
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (8-5, 2-1) — Leyton Webber 16, Hailey Mitchell 14, Emily Angerer 11, Cate Wright 8, Allie Hernandez 2, Phoebe Perkins 1, Millie Reed 1, Logan King 1.
COVENANT (2-3 district) — Smith 14, Jones 10, Langston 3, Nicholas 2.
Brazos Christian 15 15 8 16 — 54
Covenant 4 5 7 15 — 31
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Webber 14 rebounds; Mitchell 11 rebounds.